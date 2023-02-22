Romney Presbyterian holds Ash Wednesday service
Romney Presbyterian Church, located at 100 W. Rosemary Lane, invites the community to an Ash Wednesday service featuring Taize-style music at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Timber Ridge Christian Church to host benefit breakfast
Timber Ridge Christian Church (located at 5700 Christian Church Rd. in High View) will be holding a benefit breakfast for Hospice of the Panhandle on Saturday, March 11 from 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Carry out will be available.
On the menu are buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy, fresh fruit and coffee, juice and cocoa. Cost is a freewill donation to Hospice.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
