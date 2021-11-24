Approaching the holidays offers an opportunity to give and receive more joy. Often accompanied by a gift, joy fills the air around us when we are able to give with an open heart. Purchasing those gifts within our community helps the local economy grow and supports those whose businesses depend on us for survival. Let’s shop locally when purchasing gifts this holiday season.
News From The River House: Contact them at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org.
Thurs., Nov. 25, Sketch Club (beginners) 4:30-5:30 p.m.; (advanced) 6:30-8 p.m. These sessions will include warm-up activities as well as still-life and model activities. Please bring a sketchbook and drawing materials of your choice.
Sat. Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, Art-for-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
Sat. Nov. 27, Gingerbread House Competition begins. Pick up your gingerbread kit (made by Janice Vecchiet of Garden of Knead’n) containing all the basic ingredients for creating your masterpiece. Contestants must drop off their completed house on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $10 to enter; only 10 houses available. Proceeds go to The River House Rotating Art Gallery.
Sat. Nov. 27, Dinner Concert Series featuring Jack Dunlap and Robert Mabe, 6:30 p.m. More information and ticket information available on TRH website.
Sun. Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, The River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Mon. Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required and you must pay online. Classes will be held indoors in the café (masks optional). This is an all-level practice designed to help the body and mind.
Tues. Nov. 30, Music Makers Club, 6-8 p.m.
Fri. Dec. 3, Wreath Making Workshop, Session 1 – 5:30 p.m., Session 2 – 6:30 p.m. Registration available on TRH website.
Sat. Dec. 4, Artisans’ Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a great way to shop locally when searching for that special gift. In addition to shopping, the artists will demonstrate their crafts. Snacks and beverages available from the café.
Looking Ahead: Sat. Dec. 11, Quilt Show Art Opening and Meet the Artists; Sun. Dec. 19, Sat. Dec. 11, Quilt Show Art Opening and Meet the Artists; Sun. Dec. 19, Jolabookflod (book exchange).
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us. The library is open Mon. thru Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas books have been placed in a central location during the holiday season for easy access. Be sure to check out some of our community’s favorites. In addition, the library is now featuring Mike Robinson’s book, “Civil War Tales” in addition to his series of Winchester Tales books.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wednesday @ 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thursday evening.
The library needs large kitchen trash bags, Lysol wipes, paper towels and printing paper.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are needed for the pantry, especially during the holidays, the colder weather and more children at home. Also needed are food, treats, blankets, towels and toys for the HC Animal Shelter. In addition, the library is a designated drop off point for Toys for Tots. Toys are needed for all ages, should be new and unwrapped.
New Books: “Last Girl Ghosted” by Lisa Unger; “A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury; “Sleigh Bells Ring” by RaeAnne Thayne; “The Blue Bistro” by Elin Hilderbrand; “That Hideous Strength” by C.S. Lewis; and “Secret Santas and the Twelve Days of Christmas Giving” by Courtney Petruzzelli.
Looking Ahead: Wed. Dec. 15, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion is “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah.
Mon. Nov. 29 & Dec. 6, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Sat. Dec. 4, Light Up Capon Bridge, including The Christmas Parade and Lighting Up the Green Bridge. The Christmas Tree Forest (located at the library) will be open from Dec. 4 – Jan. 1. Parade from 4-5 p.m. followed by the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities including Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Nativity Scene, hot cocoa, cookies and carolers. In addition, the Christmas Tree Forest (located in the library pavilion) will be open to the public from dusk to 10 p.m. thru Jan. 1. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Fri. Dec. 10, Karaoke with Tony Sealock, Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding Covid-19 vaccination appointments.
