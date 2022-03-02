The events of this past week had me recalling the words of one of my childhood favorites, Mr. Fred Rogers.
“When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
This week, I found myself looking at the helpers, whether viewing the news of an unprovoked war in a far-off land or a destructive fire much closer to home. In complete awe of their selflessness, it struck me that most of the helpers are volunteers.
Neighbors voluntarily helping others in a time of war at who knows what eventual cost to themselves. Neighbors voluntarily putting their lives at risk as they rushed without a second thought to a mammoth fire.
Look for the helpers. Often, they’re regular citizens, like you and me, with a calling to do all they can to help their community and fellow man. They put aside their fear and worry and step up when others need them. And amid chaos, these helpers, our neighbors, become our heroes.
After enemy bombs destroyed Britain’s House of Commons during World War II, Prime Minister Winston Churchill made a profound remark. He said, “First, we shape our buildings. After that, our buildings shape us.”
As a raging fire destroyed a grand, historical landmark on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind this past Saturday, I fully understood Mr. Churchill’s sentiment.
The building itself was shaped over 150 years ago. Its impressive footprint and beautiful architecture have been a part of Romney since the 1840s. This building served not only as a beacon for the schools but for our entire community.
The loss of the physical structure itself is heartbreaking. However, I think the 2nd line from Churchill’s quote describes the magnitude of what this fire destroyed. You see, “First, we shape our buildings. After that, our buildings shape us.”
With wide porches, large white columns, and rows of carefully placed bricks, the outside of the building served as an invitation to the beauty found beyond it. It was the original structure of a new state’s new state school for its children with specific learning needs.
Not far removed from the Civil War, Romney and its Literary Society’s Classical Institute became home for many West Virginian children with hearing and/or vision loss. The building and its representation shaped a community that embraced and relished its role as caring, dedicated helpers. It helped define us.
For a few years within my career as an occupational therapist, I had the pleasure of being part of the staff of this special school. My journey began the same way as every other employee since 1870, by passing through the doors of the iconic administrative building onto a bustling campus community full of possibilities and hope.
The beautiful, proud building helped influence and produce the pride felt by every staffer, student and community member who called its schools home.
Mr. Rogers reminded us to look for the helpers. This week I was reminded that sometimes those helpers are the people who volunteer to bravely answer a call, and sometimes those helpers are buildings that shape a community to answer its higher calling. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.