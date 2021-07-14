God isn’t always found in places where we deem would be the most obvious. For that reason, He is often missed by those who would search for Him.
One would think it obvious that God could be found within the walls of a church or religious structure but that is not necessarily the case.
Such was the case in Jesus’ day with the Sanhedrin and religious leaders who Jesus said would gag at a gnat and swallow a camel while avoiding the weightier things of the law.
Two of the things a parishioner of any parish should ask him- or herself when they leave church is, “did I feel God’s presence during the service” and “was I challenged by the message to draw closer to God this week than I was last week?”
If we are not challenged to go deeper in the Word or to “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior,” then we have failed to understand why it is that we go to church.
Yes the fellowship is important but if fellowship is the main goal then we are nothing more than a social club than a house of God.
Those in Jesus’ day were going to church and unfortunately many of them using God’s house for anything and everything other than what it was intended to be. That’s why Jesus, in a fit of righteous indignation overturned the tables of the money changers and drove them from the temple.
His words were, “my house is to be a house of prayer but you have made it a den of thieves.”
So God isn’t necessarily found within the walls of a structure just because it’s called a church.
But sometimes all we need to do is look around us and we can see God in so many places if we would only open ours to see.
I read recently an article written by Eric Oakes in Ministry Magazine about Chaplain Anthony Acampora, whose ministry was with a “nondenominational, Christ-centered, faith-based substance and alcohol abuse recovery program.”
During an interview, Anthony was questioned about how one could let go of resentment. Anthony quoted pertinent scripture but one thing that really struck a chord with me was what followed.
Apparently Anthony has a pit bull named Luke, a certified therapy dog. He said that “when someone starts to cry in group, Luke is immediately right there with his paw on their knee and head on their chest. Sometimes I don’t know who enjoys it more, the patients, Luke or [me] watching this heartwarming interaction take place.”
According to Anthony, what is so powerful is the fact that Luke does not hold any resentment toward people even though he was treated horribly prior to being rescued.
“He was able to forgive and move on to an incredible life of providing encouragement and comfort to people who desperately need it,” Anthony said.
Who would ever think that God could be represented so in the actions of a pit bull? Yet, one could see that, if an animal can learn to let go of resentment and give itself to comforting others, how much more should we as God’s people be able to do the same thing. (Only without putting our hand on their knee and our head on their chest.)
I have learned to see God in so many places. I have seen Him in the smile of an infant, and in the hug of a little girl with Down Syndrome.
I’ve seen Him in nature, when newborn fawns run playfully in a field as the mother watches on. I’ve seen Him in a sunset as I looked over the Atlantic Ocean, wondering what was beyond the horizon.
My wife and I took a cruise a few years ago and I found that, beyond the horizon was an ocean so vast that it boggles the mind. As I stood on the deck of that monstrous vessel with nothing in sight but “water, water everywhere.” And I saw the greatness of God, whom the Bible says separates the firmament from the waters and who says to the waters, “you can only come this far.”
It’s a vast world that only God could create. I am a firm believer in the big bang theory. I believe that in the beginning God spoke and “bang,” worlds popped into existence.
Only God can make a man and woman from the dust of the ground and breathe into them the breath of God and make them live.
We are fearfully and wonderfully made. The intricate workings of the human body would have to have been created by God. No single-cell amoeba could evolve and from itself, create something as well put together as mankind.
You want to see God? Look around and you will find Him in the strangest places. God said, “You will find me when you seek me with your whole heart.”
The next time you want to find God, look for Him with your heart, not just your mind.
