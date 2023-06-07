richard v

Richard Vaglienti, M.D., WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management director

MORGANTOWN – The WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management is now offering an artificial intelligence (AI)-based spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system for the non-medical treatment of chronic back and leg pain and painful diabetic neuropathy.  

HFX iQ is the first AI-based SCS system on the market and learns from patient input. It was developed to address the variability in pain from patient to patient and to help patients optimize and maintain long-term pain relief and improved quality of life. The system is comprised of the implantable impulse generator, trial stimulator, charger and an app.

