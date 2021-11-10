“If I take the wings of the morning and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, even there Your hand shall lead me, and Your right hand shall hold me. If I say, ‘Surely the darkness shall fall on me,’ even the night shall be light around me; indeed, the darkness shall not hide from You, but the night shines as the day; the darkness and light are both alike to You.” Psalms 139: 9-12.
Birthday wishes for the next 2 weeks: Charolett Charlie Wells, Nov. 11; grandson Derrick Hyson, Nov. 12; Gracie Montgomery, Glenda Moreland, Paula Davis, granddaughter Kaya Funk, all on Nov. 15; Braelynn Martin and Ryan Ginevan, Nov. 16; Angie Bender and Jeannie Clower, Nov. 20; Carla Wilkins, Phyllis Gaydos and Linda Weaver, Nov. 21; Shaylynn Simms and Chris Crouse, Nov. 24.
Anniversary wishes to Delyle and Doris Moreland, Nov. 12.
No school Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. No school Nov. 22, 23, 24, 26, Thanksgiving Nov. 25. School resumes on Nov. 29.
Mary Stewart spent 2 weeks with her sister and family, Mildred and John Dorsey, in Mechanicsville, Md. Also, some time with brother Lester Montgomery and family. Glad she was able to go, all need prayers. Sharon Montgomery spent the weekend with her sister Jean Shindle in Hagerstown. Helped her nephew Mike make apple butter in New Market on Saturday — very enjoyable time.
Christmas gathering for the family of the late Sam and Virginia Montgomery will be Dec. 12 at the community building in Points, eating at 1 p.m. Will be doing stockings for children, from birth to 18 years old.
Capon Chapel Church is planning a Hunters Breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. No Sunday School, but worship at 11. Ladies will fix the works. If men want to help, it is appreciated. Barb will be making sausage gravy, biscuits, hash browns, beef gravy, etc. Come and have breakfast and stay to fellowship. Been 10 years for Pastor Chris to be at Capon Chapel.
Sympathy to the family of Betty Malcolm at Three Churches.
Prayer concerns go to Kenny and Lou Wolford, Debbie Teter Omps, John Dorsey, Willis, Betty Kidwell, Don and Diane Perry, Mary Alice Moreland, Mary Kerns and Keithie Lambert.
