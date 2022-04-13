For Holy Week worship services, see the Church Notes.
Capon Bridge hunt
The Capon Bridge Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. this Saturday, April 16, next to The Bank of Romney in Capon Bridge.
The event is sponsored by the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club and will offer 2,200 eggs filled with candy and prizes for children in age groups 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Rain date is Sunday, April 17.
Springfield bazaar and egg hunt
A spring bazaar and egg hunt will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 16, at the Springfield Valley Fire Hall.
Signups for the egg hunt start at 11 with the hunt beginning at noon.
Food vendors (baked goods) join the bazaar at 10 a.m.
Shoppers will find booths featuring Crafty Dog, Color Street, Mountain State Candles, Scentsy and Country Peddler brand along with wreaths, soaps, bath bombs, cups and crochet items.
