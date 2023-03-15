Augusta UM to hold pancake breakfast
Augusta United Methodist Church is holding a pancake breakfast from 8 until 11 a.m. this Saturday, March 18.
Come out to the church – located on U.S. 50 across from Augusta Elementary School – and enjoy the fellowship with your friends and neighbors.
On the menu is pancakes or biscuits with sausage gravy, eggs and bacon. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Lenten lunches resume at Romney First United Methodist
The Ministerial Association’s “Lenten Lunch” series is back in action.
Lunches are held each Wednesday at noon through April 5 at Romney First United Methodist Church. A different church will provide the meal each week.
The theme for this year’s series is “Encounters on the Way to the Cross.”
The schedule is as follows:
March 15: White Pine Church of the Brethren / Rev. Don Judy
March 22: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church / Rt. Rev. Matthew Cowden, Bishop of West Virginia
March 29: Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church / Fr. Thomas Anatharackal
April 5: Romney First Baptist Church / Rev. Steve Wilson
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
