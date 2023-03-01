Kitty Savage 2023

Years ago, when our youngest daughter was in elementary school, she came home excited about the potential of new equipment for her PE classes. To get this new equipment, she reported that the entire school would need to do a “Fun Raiser.” I remember getting a kick out of this cute mispronunciation at the time. It made perfect sense for a second grader to think that new Wii equipment would come from a “fun” versus “fund” raiser. The result of the fundraiser would be fun indeed, but getting to that point isn’t something I view as all that fun.

I hate asking our friends and family to buy chances, pizza dough, gift wrap, donuts, etc., that they don’t want or need. I’m not a big fan of hitting up our friends who own small businesses to donate items for auctions. I know they get a barrage of requests and that supporting their own small business is tough enough. To me, there is little fun in fundraising.

(0) comments

