Years ago, when our youngest daughter was in elementary school, she came home excited about the potential of new equipment for her PE classes. To get this new equipment, she reported that the entire school would need to do a “Fun Raiser.” I remember getting a kick out of this cute mispronunciation at the time. It made perfect sense for a second grader to think that new Wii equipment would come from a “fun” versus “fund” raiser. The result of the fundraiser would be fun indeed, but getting to that point isn’t something I view as all that fun.
I hate asking our friends and family to buy chances, pizza dough, gift wrap, donuts, etc., that they don’t want or need. I’m not a big fan of hitting up our friends who own small businesses to donate items for auctions. I know they get a barrage of requests and that supporting their own small business is tough enough. To me, there is little fun in fundraising.
Yet, I understand the necessity of it, to a point. I know that our schools lack funding for extras. We must raise funds for our kids to go on trips, have fun end-of-the-year activities, and good sports equipment. I grow weary of all the asking and selling. I joke that there’s only one Savage business major in our family, and her current address is Morgantown.
In fact, during my college days, I signed up to earn extra cash by participating in my school’s phone-a-thon. The job seemed simple enough: call up alums, chat them up, and get them to donate money to their alma mater. It was a semester-long job. After about my third or fourth night, it became clear that I was great at the chatting people up part but could have done better at the getting a donation part. Our phone-a-thon adviser suggested I move away from handling the phones and help with mailing confirmations. I was much more successful with addressing envelopes. At the end of the semester, the alumni office took pity on me and gave me the free T-shirt even though I hadn’t earned it by getting one new donor to commit.
I prefer writing a check or sending in our own money to selling stuff or getting auction sponsors. I’ll always remember when our son’s elementary school hosted Chuck E. Cheese night. The flyer said the school would receive 20 percent of all that evening’s sales. Nothing I could think of would be less appealing after a week of work than spending a Friday night with a bunch of screaming elementary kids at Chuck E. Cheese. I explained to our son that even if we paid $100 at the restaurant, his school would only get $20. Thus, I sent in a check and called it a day. When our son handed the $40 to his teacher, he reported, “My mom said Chuck E. Cheese is too expensive. It costs $200, and we can’t go.” I got a laughy face note in the planner over that one.
Last week as we were wrapping up selling not one but three different food items, I decided to take a page out of our youngest daughter’s Lent handbook. During the height of the pandemic school closures, she had declared, “This year, for Lent, I’d like to give up virtual learning.” Lo and behold, they returned to full-time in-person learning a few weeks later. Thus, on Ash Wednesday, I wrote checks for all our remaining candy bars and cake pops and told my husband, “This year, for Lent, I’m giving up fundraisers!” 40 days of non-selling, non-begging, fun raising is a sacrifice I will make.
