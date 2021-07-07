An open-house celebration was given on Saturday, June 26 at the Grassy Lick Community Center to honor Wayne and Una Lupton on 71 years of marriage. The special occasion was hosted by their children with many friends and family members stopping by with congratulations. The Luptons are parents of 8 children: Margaret, Dannie, Joyce, Nancy, Rick, Cinda, Karen and Freddy, and were blessed with all present along with extended family members. Mr. and Mrs. Lupton are a very well-respected couple in Kirby and are active members of Bethel Baptist Church.
Another couple from our community celebrating 55 years of marriage last week was Roy and Kaye Funk, and from Augusta, Bruce and Sherry Ellinger, were honored on their 50th anniversary. Special congratulations to these folks, and also other couples from here that are celebrating their special day this week: Terry and Alanna Funk of Horn Camp, Rodger and Cindy Twigg of Augusta and Phillip and Kerry Bean of Grassy Lick.
Want to wish Phyllis (Combs) Norris a very blessed and happy belated birthday. Phyllis was born in Horn Camp on June 30, 1942, to Wardney and Lillian Combs and now is a resident at Hampshire Memorial Health Care Unit in Romney. Also, want to wish some other young ladies from here special birthdays: Mrs. Judy Cox, Mrs. Diana Hott and Mrs. Helen Pyles, and also a special wish to Winchester, Va. resident, Mary Lou Howard.
James and Monica Moore of the Plains, Va., spent the 4th of July holidays at their place in Horn Camp.
Construction of the new house being built on Briar Lick Road for neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Jim Dollinger is underway.
Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to Pastor John and Donna Vetters of Dorcas on the passing of 13-year-old grandson Blake. The Vetters are Pastors’ of Bethel Baptist Church here.
Kirby Assembly of God Church was blessed with a large number of young children attending the Vacation Bible School last week, and this week is youth camp at Gore, Va.
Ruth Loar had as recent visitors Jimmy and Courtney Sowers, Kenzie and Lucus and Romona Dobbs and Debbie Lupton.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed having Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Ali and Amanda, Perry Castco and Dwight Racey with them on Saturday evening.
