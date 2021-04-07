When I was home last weekend for Easter, I was trying to help my mom plan our menu for Saturday night’s “Easter dinner.”
It had to happen on Saturday, because I was driving back to the holler on Sunday. Duh. Jesus has risen, and so did gas prices, apparently. But that’s neither here nor there.
Anyway, when Mom and I were trying to figure out what delicious delicacies to make for our big dinner, I suggested the pasta salad we always have.
It’s a great recipe. We found it years ago, and I think the official name is “Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad” or some such thing, and it’s rotini pasta with a ranch-y dressing with tomatoes, cheese and bacon.
It just works. We make it for most special occasions, and my thinking was “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
My mom had a different thought. She frowned a little at the suggestion and said that she felt like a “one-trick pony” when it came to the pasta salad.
“We always make that,” she said. “I don’t want to be a one-trick pony.”
That made me stop and think. Clearly, my dad and brother weren’t thinking about Mom as a one-trick pony. They were thinking, “Ranch good. Cheese good. Bacon GOOD.”
Ah, men. Such simple creatures.
We discussed the pasta salad at length and came to the conclusion that everyone in the Grosskopf house likes it, so we’re just going to make it. And that was that.
I think that when a bacon-based pasta salad is involved, you need to put your fears of monotony to the side. You can’t argue with bacon. Bacon is sacred.
But it made me think about myself and how I go about my own business. Am I a one-trick pony?
Do I only do what’s in my comfort zone?
When it comes to my own food choices, I tend to get stuck in a routine and it’s hard for me to branch out unless something sparks it. So, for example, this week I’m going to have to break out of my usual humdrum of meal planning and make egg salad, because I accidentally bought a dozen eggs at the store yesterday when I had an entirely full carton in my fridge.
Classic Emma.
So that’ll be different.
I’ve also been incorporating mushrooms into a lot of my cooking lately, but have I gotten into a routine with that too? Should I look past the ‘shrooms and give something else a go?
(Side bar: the mushrooms aren’t morels. I haven’t been morel hunting yet in my time out here, but I’m working on making a plan. I’m not much one for hunting, but foraging I can do. Less need for decent aim that way.)
While I totally supported my mother in her pasta salad endeavors and said that she was not, in fact, a one-trick pony, it definitely made me consider my own habits. Not even in just food. What about fashion? Does my affinity for leopard print put me in the fast lane toward One-Trick-Ponyville?
Or my writing? Outside of work I journal, but should I step it up and try my hand at fiction?
It’s a consideration for sure, because independent of my opinions about pasta salad, I don’t want to fall into a rut (again, not the same as THE rut. See? I’m learning) with my routine or my habits.
It’s good to keep myself on my toes, and it’s good to keep more than 1 trick in THIS pony’s repertoire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.