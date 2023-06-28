Pastor Alanna McGuinn

The title of today’s reflection comes from my Upper Room “Disciplines: A Book of Daily Devotions.”The writer of this week’s reflections wrote those words in reflecting on the plight of Hagar and Ishmael. You might recall that Ishmael was Abraham’s child by Sarah’s handmaiden, Hagar. Trying on her own to fulfill God’s promise that Abraham would have a child, while disregarding the Lord’s promise that Sarah would bear that child, Sarah devised a plan of her own.

Hagar would be the mother of that great nation, not she. Surely, a woman long passed her childbearing age could not do so, despite what God says. Sound familiar? How often have I said, “Don’t worry Lord, I know how you want this vision to become a reality. I can do it my way.” And, in so doing, I get things almost as complicated as Sarah did when she hatched that ill-conceived plan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.