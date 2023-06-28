The title of today’s reflection comes from my Upper Room “Disciplines: A Book of Daily Devotions.”The writer of this week’s reflections wrote those words in reflecting on the plight of Hagar and Ishmael. You might recall that Ishmael was Abraham’s child by Sarah’s handmaiden, Hagar. Trying on her own to fulfill God’s promise that Abraham would have a child, while disregarding the Lord’s promise that Sarah would bear that child, Sarah devised a plan of her own.
Hagar would be the mother of that great nation, not she. Surely, a woman long passed her childbearing age could not do so, despite what God says. Sound familiar? How often have I said, “Don’t worry Lord, I know how you want this vision to become a reality. I can do it my way.” And, in so doing, I get things almost as complicated as Sarah did when she hatched that ill-conceived plan.
But the God I serve is much wiser, much more creative than either Sarah or I might forget. God takes our acts of good intentions, but unsound judgment, and creates something good or as Paul would say, “We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
While ultimately I will see the hand of God cleaning up my mess, during that time of trying to solve the dilemma on my own, I might find myself in a wilderness of my own creation.
This story reminds me that God is still with me, there in the wilderness: whether that wilderness be one of my own making or one beyond my control. Because, sometimes, like Hagar and Ishmael, I am there through no fault of my own. Hagar, following the instructions of her owner, Sarah, bore Abraham’s son. But when Isaac was born, Sarah saw the two as a threat so she pressured Abraham to cast them out and he did so. I too have found myself in the wilderness of circumstance.
Whether it be a wilderness of my own creation or a wilderness of circumstance, I have choices. I can shake my fist at God; shout and cry about the unfairness of it all or that I was just trying to do what was right (I must admit there have been times I have done just that). But as my faith has deepened, I am reminded that I am not alone; that God is still with me. Just as God did not remove Hagar from that wilderness but provided provisions for her and her son to survive that wilderness experience, so God does the same for me. And if, God does so for me, God will do the same for you, my friend. God’s love, forgiveness and grace is free for all.
Someone once asked me why God allows horrible experiences. I do not know. I usually fall back to that, “We live in a sinned fill world or we all have free will” stance. But when I really look at myself, I say, “Lan, remember Paul and his words, ‘Now I see through the mirror dimly…’” Might that be what is going on here? While I am somewhat unsure of the “why?” of it all, I do know that it has been those wilderness experiences that have drawn me closer to the God I serve and deepen my faith walk.
I urge you, dear friend, to do the same when you find yourself in the wilderness: remember you are not alone; turn to your Creator for comfort and strength to continue your journey.
