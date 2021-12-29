“But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you.” — I Peter 3:15
I want to draw your attention to the words of the Apostle where he commands us to “always be ready to give a defense.”
The English word “defense” is a translation of the Greek word “apologia.” This Greek word “apologia” doesn’t mean to give some sort of apology for something you did wrong, but instead it means to give a defense. In our case today, a defense of the Scripture.
For centuries the Bible has been under attack and now even more than ever. People have tried to destroy the credibility of the Scripture, thereby denying the content found in Scripture.
With this, why should anyone want to read the Bible?
There are so many voices, books and agencies telling us how to live, what to believe, who to follow, all while giving us a deceived and distorted view of the spiritual aspects of life.
Real people wrote the Bible during actual times. From Moses to John, we can see real people putting pen to parchment and writing out God’s Word as it was breathed into their hearts.
The Bible was written in real locations. Skeptics have denied the existence of certain places named in Scripture, only to be discovered later by archeologists.
The Bible describes actual events. Although some have denied the possibilities of the miracles described in Scripture, the impeccable testimony of people like Nicodemus and the Gospel writers proves the existence of these miracles.
We, as human beings, have been given the ability to reason, and some have doubted the accuracy of Scripture. However, if the archeological evidence is accurate and prophecies are being proven true, is there any reason to doubt the spiritual accuracy of Scripture?
A thorough examination of Scripture will prove its authenticity. The reasonable mind will conclude that God’s Word is accurate, impeccable and undeniable.
I want to challenge you to search the Internet for archeological reviews of places like Galilee, Qumran or any place named in Scripture.
Now, I ask you to search your heart. What does your heart tell you about the Scripture? Is the Bible really God’s Word?
Through a thorough examination of the evidence, I believe you will conclude that God’s Word is real.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.