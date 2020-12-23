The Review's top news hound boards the Potomac Eagle, eager to meet Santa, but indigestion threatens to derail the festivities! Can Nittany save the day?
The sunset glowed on the snow, making Wappocomo station look like a scene straight out of a storybook.
Nittany the Pooch’s paws crunched on the frozen ground on the way to the twinkling barn, eager to taste the hot chocolate before the Potomac Eagle Christmas Train left the station, en route to the North Pole.
She warmed her backside by the bonfire and closed her eyes, taking it all in.
Then, she heard a familiar voice.
“Pssst! Nittany!”
Her silver ears perked up. She knew that voice. But where was it coming from?
“Pssst! Over here!”
Standing behind the fence by the barn were her buddies Bruno and Niko, donkeys who she met while going for walks at Hampshire High School with her dad. She trotted over to say hi.
“What are you guys doing here?” she asked, taking a sip of her hot cocoa.
“We’re here for the kids!” Bruno piped up. “They love visiting us before they get on the train.”
“I think they think that we’re reindeer,” grumbled Niko, rolling his eyes. “Who are we to argue?”
“Well, I like it,” Bruno responded. “I think it’s sweet.” He stuck his head through the fence toward Nittany. “Are you going to the North Pole, Nittany?”
She nodded excitedly. “Yes! This is my first time on the train, and I can’t wait to see Santa.”
She noticed that both Bruno and Niko suddenly looked gloomy.
“Haven’t you 2 ever been?”
Niko snorted. “No, Nittany, they don’t let donkeys on the train.”
“Maybe they think we’re messy,” Bruno added sadly, tracing aimlessly in the snow with his hoof. “Maybe they don’t know we want to meet Santa.”
Niko turned sharply. “Of course they know, Bruno, don’t be an ass. Who DOESN’T want to meet Santa at Christmas?!”
Nittany smiled at her friends. She wished they could come on the train with her to the North Pole. After all, they deserved to meet Santa, too.
“Well,” she said, “I’d better be off. The train leaves soon, and I want to make sure I get to my seat!”
“Have fun!” Bruno called as she headed away from the barn, through the snow to the platform. She could hear them hee-hawing as she hurried to the train.
***
Nittany could barely contain her excitement. She’d been living in Romney for a couple of years, and she’d never been on the Christmas train! Once she found her seat, a smooth voice over the PA announced that there would be a dance troupe performing The Nutcracker on the train.
Wow! Her tail started wagging furiously. She loved dancing, and The Nutcracker was one of her absolute favorites.
She decided she’d better get a snack before the festivities started, so she wagged her way to the train’s snack car. Before she reached the counter, she heard a loud groan. She peeked her head around the corner, where a young girl in a sparkly white nightgown was sitting against the wall.
She was clutching her stomach, and a blanket of crumbs covered her dress.
“Are you alright?” Nittany asked her. The girl just shook her head, grimacing.
“I ate too many cookies,” she moaned, tears in her eyes. “I feel sick, but I can’t be sick! I’m ‘Clara!’”
Uh oh, Nittany thought. She’s the lead dancer? That’s not good.
“Well, do you have an understudy?” She asked the girl, who just let out another wail and buried her head in her hands.
Guess that’s a no.
“Well,” Nittany said under her breath. “The show must go on.”
The show was in jeopardy, and Nittany was not going to let Clara’s self-destructive sweet tooth derail the performance. She had an idea.
***
Dressed in a pooch-sized white nightgown, Nittany was ready for her moment.
Her stomach growled expectantly.
She hadn’t had any time to grab a snack for the trip, but none of that mattered now. The show was about to start, and she was the lead.
She was a natural, prancing up and down the aisle of the train cars, watching the delighted faces of passengers, young and old, who were thrilled to see the train’s 1st Canine Clara.
Her energy and rhythm carried the performance. Even the Mouse King was impressed by her abilities. She wiggled, twirled and bopped her way through the train. It was a dream come true.
She hardly even noticed when the music stopped, and to her surprise, thunderous applause echoed around the train. Kids cheered her name, and she thought she even saw one elderly woman wipe a tear from her eye.
The power of dance, Nittany thought, ecstatic with her performance. She bowed and waved, and then, over the PA, she heard that the train had reached the North Pole. That meant one thing.
Santa.
***
As she was about to scamper back to her seat, the conductor of the train stopped her.
“Ma’am, that performance was incredible,” he said, shaking her paw. “Come on, we have someone who wants to meet you.”
She followed him, stopping here and there to take a photo with an adoring fan or 2, until she reached the front of the train.
And there he was, in his red suit with his big, white beard. She was absolutely starstruck.
“Ho, ho, ho!” Santa’s voice boomed through the car. “So, this is the one who saved the show? Congratulations, Nittany!”
Her tail thumped wildly as she greeted the North Pole’s biggest celebrity. He scratched behind her ears, and she couldn’t remember ever being so happy.
“Well, Nittany, it is a pleasure to meet you,” he said with a chuckle. “You prance better than any of my reindeer, and one of them is named ‘Prancer,’ so trust me. That’s high praise.”
Nittany was grinning, ear to floppy ear, and he knelt down next to her. “So,” he asked in a low voice. “What is it that you want for Christmas, young lady?”
Nittany thought for a minute.
She wanted new pajamas; her old ones were faded. She wanted a new collar, a glow-in-the-dark one. She wanted some Christmas treats (and, judging by the growling in her stomach that had only been getting louder and louder, sooner would be better than later).
She lifted her head and said to Santa, “I want the donkeys to see the North Pole.”
Santa gave her a quizzical look. “The donkeys? I’m afraid I don’t understand.”
“The donkeys at the barn, Bruno and Niko. They’re my friends,” she explained. “They’ve never been on the train before; they’ve never seen the North Pole. And they’ve never met you, Santa.” She added hopefully, “Just because they might be a little stinky and a little grumpy, they still deserve to have a merry Christmas, don’t you think?”
As she finished her request, she noticed a twinkle in Santa’s eyes.
He stood up and spoke to the conductor:
“Sir, tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and I want to see those donkeys on this train,” he said. “Nittany is right. Everyone deserves a merry Christmas, and I’d love to meet them. Friends of Nittany’s are friends of mine.”
She beamed. Bruno and Niko would be thrilled. It’d be their best Christmas ever, and knowing that her friends were happy would be the best gift of all.
Making her way back to the snack car, she passed the happy faces of Potomac Eagle passengers, and she wondered if they wanted an encore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.