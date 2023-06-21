Romney, blessed with all things conducive to a sanitary town, remains an unsanitary, or we might say, a semi-sanitary municipality. Our citizens fight nightly a losing battle with the mosquitoes which infest the place all because somewhere in our midst unsanitary conditions are permitted to prevail. If Romney isn’t treated to a first class epidemic of typhoid this summer, it will be because we’re lucky and the “Lord preserveth the simply,” and not because we’ve made any effort to protect ourselves. This town has cess pools, runs and gutters that are filthy and stagnant, crying for attention. Certainly Romney’s sense of civic pride is either undeveloped or anaesthetized.
Miss Lucille Orndorff has returned from Staunton, Va., where she taught in the School for the Deaf the past winter.
The state road from the Court House eastward last week received a coating of tarvia and crushed limestone, which puts it again in first class condition.
50 years ago – 1973
Little Miss Ronee Lou Bohrer, 6- year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs.
Ronald L. Bohrer of Paw Paw, participated in the “Annual Dixon Dance Revue” at Fort Hill High
School, May 15-16. Navy Seaman Recruit Lawrence Whetzel, whose wife, Debra, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Waldo D. Grapes of Romney, has graduated from recruit training at Great Lakes, Ill.
Mr. and Mrs. William J. Milleson of Springfield, announce the birth of a 7 pound, 8 ounce daughter, Julie Ann, Saturday evening at Sacred Heart Hospital.
40 years ago – 1983
Kenny Rinker has been selected as head football coach at Stonewall Jackson High School of Mount Jackson, Va. Kenny is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd E. Rinker of Augusta.
Multiflora rose eradication is the number one agricultural problem in need of a research solution in West Virginia according to a survey of state vocational agriculture teachers and West Virginia University Extension agents.
30 years ago – 1993
Wayne Stotler, pastor of Community Fellowship Church, Points, departed recently for a missionary trip to Bulgaria. Stotler joined missionary Mike Santimire of Youth With A Mission. Santimire, whom the Points church supports, has worked in Bulgaria with outreach teams for the past three years. Stotler will spend three weeks with the group and return to the United States July 10. Virgil Mullins, Lana and Amanda Koontz attended the volunteer team picnic at Rocky Gap State Park held recently.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Planning Commission gave the go ahead last week to a proposed exotic entertainment ordinance, recommending adoption by the County Commission.
If adopted, the ordinance would place a 2,000-foot restriction on where an “adults only” establishment can be located in the county. The public entrance of any such establishment could not be within 2,000 feet of a school, church, public park or recreation facility, public library, government office or private residence.
ROMNEY — In less than two years residents of West Virginia will be running to every bank and convenience store across the state. No, banks will not be giving out cash, but they will have the new state quarter on hand. The state quarter will be available for circulation in 2005 and will be commemorated as the 35th quarter within the 50-state quarter program.
10 years ago – 2013
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Dave and Kristen Weimer of Frostburg, Md., have purchased the Mayhew Chevrolet dealership from longtime owner Bob Mayhew.
The Weimer’s officially take over the dealership July 1. Weimer said he plans to continue running the dealership in the same manner as the previous owner. The name will change to Weimer Chevrolet.
As of July 1 drivers using a mobile phone while driving can be stopped by law officers and fined $100. “Unless it’s hands-free, using a cellular device while driving is a primary offense, which means officers can stop the driver if seen on the phone,” Hampshire County Sheriff John Alkire said Tuesday.
A new round of monitoring is trying to figure out why algae is choking the Cacapon River and aquatic grasses are filling the South Branch. The monitoring is specifically looking for filamentous algae, more commonly known as string algae. West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection has contracted the ICPRW to do the fieldwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.