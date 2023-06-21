BIT

10 years ago, members of the Mechanized Cavalry scoured the Fort Mill Ridge area to clean up trash.

100 years ago – 1923

Romney, blessed with all things conducive to a sanitary town, remains an unsanitary, or we might say, a semi-sanitary municipality. Our citizens fight nightly a losing battle with the mosquitoes which infest the place all because somewhere in our midst unsanitary conditions are permitted to prevail. If Romney isn’t treated to a first class epidemic of typhoid this summer, it will be because we’re lucky and the “Lord preserveth the simply,” and not because we’ve made any effort to protect ourselves.  This town has cess pools, runs and gutters that are filthy and stagnant, crying for attention. Certainly Romney’s sense of civic pride is either undeveloped or anaesthetized.

