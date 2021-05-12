WINCHESTER — An Augusta woman was one of 19 Shenandoah University students to win at the Shenandoah University Research Expo, which ran virtually from April 26-May 7.
Monica Werner is pursuing a degree in biology.
SURE is the premier event showcasing student creativity and scholarship and is open to all students under the mentorship of an SU faculty member.
Projects ranged from supporting nutrition for food insecure families in Winchester, to an analysis of the effects of a strength training program on anaerobic power in dancers.
