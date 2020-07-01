In my early years, the idea of two people (a couple) living together outside of marriage was frowned upon, and there wasn’t much need at all to ask where the church stood on the issue. Today, not only is the idea of living together prior to marriage accepted, it is flaunted. And, the number of couples who have decided to live together instead of getting married has risen in recent years.
The church, in order to draw young couples into the flock, has taken a less harsh view on the idea of living together outside of marriage. I’m concerned, however, that by doing so, we have sent a wrong message to our society today.
It seems that many couples who name the name of Christianity in today’s society seem to think that living together is not all that bad. But just what does the Bible have to say about the idea?
Jesus condemned the idea of fornication (sex outside of marriage), as well as adultery (sex with another person while married).
There is much talk today about homosexuality and the “evils” thereof, but many churches have foregone the idea of preaching about unwed couples living together.
Society has changed a lot over the years, but one thing is certain — God’s word has not. What the Bible called sin in Jesus’ day is still considered to be sin even in today’s world. It wasn’t that Jesus, or the church world, wanted to keep couples from enjoying the pleasures that come with being married. Instead, Jesus was expressing the seriousness of a sexual relationship between two individuals.
A sexual relationship between two people involves more than a physical experience. In fact, the Bible compares marriage to the relationship between Christ and the church. It’s a spiritual experience between a couple, as well as a physical relationship.
There is a bond that should be established between two individuals through the act of a sexual relationship. It is an intimacy that is to be shared only between a husband and a wife, thus making them closer to each other than to anyone else.
The church walks a fine line between wanting to minister to a young, unwed couple who has elected to live together, while at the same time not condoning something that God has condemned. Yes, a sexual relationship between a couple is between them and God only. But, God does still expect his ministers to proclaim the truth of God’s word whether it is accepted or not. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.