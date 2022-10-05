1005 BIT Cabin.jpg

Playing music in the cabin are (left to right) Paul Roomsburg, Andy Agnew Jr., Joe Hytes, Paul’s grandson Lane Suddath and Christi Hicks.

100 years ago – Oct. 1922

The new gasoline motor service on the Green Spring-Petersburg branch, consisting of two passenger cars accommodating fifty-six persons with a compartment for baggage, was put in operation Sunday morning, the cars leaving Petersburg at 7:30. The new motor car is similar in appearance to an interurban street car and was built by Edwards Railway Motor Car Company on a chassis made by the Kelly Motor Truck Company: The car is operated like an automobile and is driven by a four cylinder engine of 60 horsepower and is geared to run 35 miles an hour.

