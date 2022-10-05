The new gasoline motor service on the Green Spring-Petersburg branch, consisting of two passenger cars accommodating fifty-six persons with a compartment for baggage, was put in operation Sunday morning, the cars leaving Petersburg at 7:30. The new motor car is similar in appearance to an interurban street car and was built by Edwards Railway Motor Car Company on a chassis made by the Kelly Motor Truck Company: The car is operated like an automobile and is driven by a four cylinder engine of 60 horsepower and is geared to run 35 miles an hour.
C.E. Wolford of the Augusta neighborhood has discovered on a farm adjoining his on Tearcoat Creek a place where beavers are building. While the beavers themselves have not been seen, their presence is manifested by their work. Mr. Wolford and others in that neighborhood are anxious to have the beavers protected and, to that end, favor the making of the section in which they were found a game preserve by the State.
50 years ago – Oct. 1972
The Hampshire County Board of Education has received a new Mobile Speech and Hearing Clinic for use in the county. This clinic will provide adequate housing for the speech and hearing program at each county school. The clinic is completely air conditioned and electrically heated.
Last Friday night at Rannells Field the Trojans of Hampshire High defeated the Mountaineers of Beall High with a score of 32-8 for their second victory of the season. The Trojans only had 77 more yards than Beall but scored five touchdowns in what proved to be a great night for Hampshire. Juniors Mac Watts and Leonard Ludwick lead the assault on Beall, scoring two touchdowns each. Keith Lee, Bob Lee, Bob Hogbin, Roy Long and Stanley Gower recovered four fumbles for the Trojans.
40 years ago – Oct. 1982
The Bank of Romney has received authorization from the regulatory agencies for its Capon Bridge branch. Construction will begin in the very near future. Opening is anticipated by Jan. 1, 1983.
Col. and Mrs. Charles E. Blue have returned to Charlottesville, Va., after spending several days with their cousin, Mrs. G.K. Kump.
30 years ago – Oct. 1992
Approximately 70 specialized marijuana plants were seized on a Capon Bridge farm on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to an officer at the West Virginia Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Martinsburg. Although the names of the suspects could not be released at this time, two persons were involved and the raid occurred at Hidden Valley Estates.
Mrs. Mary Lou and Susan Brock of Baltimore visited with Mr. and Mrs. Paul Keister. They took the Keisters out for their 53rd wedding anniversary dinner and celebrated Susan’s birthday also. They all went sightseeing to Blackwater Falls, Canaan Valley, Smoke Hole and other places of interest.
20 years ago – Oct. 2002
This past week, Brian and Rachel Frye, Hope Mills, N.C., joined his mother, Ella Mae Frye, and his sister, Marcella Andreasen and children, for a visit at their farm in Rio.
Jim and Helen Evans attended a Gideon Zone 9 weekend retreat in Williamsburg, Va. More recently they were in Corning, N.Y., for the NOMADS northeastern mission reunion. They also visited friends in Pennsylvania before returning home.
Romney Mayor Hoy Shingleton announced Monday that Robert Turner of Princeton will be the town’s new city administrator.
10 years ago – 2012
ROMNEY — The Warm the Children program is kicking off its 19th year this week, which means the program has helped clothe a generation of children. In the meantime over 4,400 needy kids have been clothed from all over the county. And those who have given over the years have raised over $450,000 for this worthy cause.
Besides the presidency and all those state and local offices, West Virginians will find one issue on their ballot Nov. 6 — whether to repeal the two-term limit for county sheriffs. Not surprisingly, outgoing Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions says he’s in favor of repeal. “Eight years fly by so quickly,” he said. “You just get some programs in place and your terms are up.” This is the fourth time in 30 years that voters have been asked to consider repealing the two-term limit. The constitutional amendment was rejected in 1982, 1986 and 1994. West Virginia’s state constitution originally limited sheriffs to a single term, but voters extended that to two terms in 1973.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County schools closed out the last fiscal year with a lower cash balance, in large part due to state wrangling over retiree benefits, Finance Director Denise Hott reported to the school board last week. The $1.4 million cash balance as of June 30 is “a very legit number,” Hott said Monday.
