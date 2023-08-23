For years, the standard recommendation for detection of asymptomatic colon cancer and pre-cancerous polyps was for screening to start at age 50 for people at average risk.
People who are considered to be at above-average risk for colon cancer are those with a positive family history of colon cancer, those individuals who have a diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), and those patients who have a family member with known genetic mutations that are associated with an increased risk of colon cancer.
Above-average risk individuals are recommended to have their screenings performed at an earlier age as colon cancers develop earlier in life in this group. The discovery of pre-malignant polyps via colonoscopy is important in that their removal prevents a colon cancer from developing. It also alerts that more frequent screening is needed to detect future pre-cancers.
The previous recommendations have undergone a change in the recent past due to the observation that colon cancer has increasingly been noted to occur at an earlier age in average risk individuals. The median or midpoint age of colon cancer occurrence overall (high and low risk persons) has shifted from age 72 in the early 2000s to a current value of age 66.
As a consequence, the screening recommendations have been revised. It is now recommended that persons who are considered to have average risk of colon cancer start screening at age 45. While most colon cancers still occur at 50 years and older, organizations including the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force have evaluated the data and have come to the conclusion that the benefits of earlier screening outweigh the risks of screening. Patients who are at above-average risk of colon cancer due to a diagnosis in a first-degree family member (a parent or sibling), should begin screening at age 40, or begin screening 10 years prior to the earliest age at which the diagnosis of colon cancer was made in a first degree relative. The earlier of those two ages is that age at which screening is recommended. Regarding screening for persons with inflammatory bowel disease or those with family members with genetic predisposition to colon cancer risk, consultation with a gastroenterologist and consideration for genetic counseling is recommended.
There are multiple mechanisms to screen for colon cancer. Among those are stool tests to detect blood, stool tests to detect tumor antigens, and colonoscopy. As noted above, colonoscopy not only detects cancers and pre cancers, but allows for the removal of precancerous polyps, which prevent the development of colon cancers.
Colon cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men and women (excluding skin cancer). It is also the fourth leading cause of cancer death. Your primary care provider is your best source of information and advice regarding colon cancer screening and other health matters.
The writer is part of the primary care clinician team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital›s Multispecialty Clinic. Opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and are not necessarily those of Hampshire Memorial Hospital, its Multispecialty Clinic or Valley Health.
