Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

For years, the standard recommendation for detection of asymptomatic colon cancer and pre-cancerous polyps was for screening to start at age 50 for people at average risk. 

People who are considered to be at above-average risk for colon cancer are those with a positive family history of colon cancer, those individuals who have a diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), and those patients who have a family member with known genetic mutations that are associated with an increased risk of colon cancer. 

