First things first: the rosemary plants I wrote about on April 21 grow to 4 feet and 3 feet, not 4 inches and 3 inches. An editing error created the confusion and we’ve worked out how to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
* * *
We have been experiencing much warmer days and nights and it’s time to get out and do some planting.
I know we are not completely clear of frosts, but put in what you can easily cover if need be. Do some warm-up exercises before you go out, plan what you want to do, avoid setting in one position for a long time (this is only if you want to get up without help), and set a time to come in.
It is easy to get carried away and stay out too long, for which you will pay the next day.
Before you start, give your compost a good turn to mix it well before you spread it. Earthworms are extremely beneficial to your garden and compost pile. They aerate the soil and help incorporate organic matter to make nutrients more available to the plants, so it’s important to never add any toxic materials to your compost pile.
(I know you never do, I’m just reminding you).
We always mix up our soil in a large trash container, so it’s ready when we need it. Gathering all your tools together before you start digging is a help also. The fewer trips back to the shed or basement works best for me.
Larry has been around the gardens with Liquid Fence a couple times already. The rain doesn’t wash it off, but we like to take no chances. The deer think our gardens are deer buffets and we are constantly working to keep them out.
If you have bought new plants, place them around the yard in their pots before you do any digging. If it looks out of place, it’s not a problem to move it around before you’ve put it in the ground. But it can be a lot of extra work if you have to dig it out and move it.
Setting them in the yard first will show you where the sun hits it and where there is too much shade. With the sun changing position on a regular basis, it’s best to be sure.
Even though we have nice warm days to work in the garden, try to take care of one plant project completely in a day. By that I mean, for transplants, dig one out and replant it all at one time so it doesn’t dry out or get stressed.
Don’t dig them all out today and plan to replant tomorrow. The only thing you can do ahead of time is getting the soil ready and digging the new hole. If you have a lot to plant, get your holes done first then it won’t be a problem if it rains or you can’t get back out tomorrow.
Sometimes, even early in the season, there are pests on our plants and we need to use a pesticide that is bee, pet and people friendly. They may be a bit more expensive, but please take the time to read the label carefully.
The words “Caution”, “Warning” and “Danger” on pesticide products do not mean the same thing. “Caution” represents the lowest level of hazard and “Danger” the highest. Hazard is not a word I want associated with the garden, so it may be best to avoid them all.
Only buy enough chemicals to get the job done. If they are made with natural ingredients, they could expire quicker, so read the labels. Plus, extra chemicals can be difficult to dispose of properly.
When using pesticides, wear protective clothing and do it only on calm days. Spraying in the evening after the bees have returned to their hives is probably a good idea, even if your pesticide is bee friendly.
It never hurts to be extra cautious. Bear in mind that all insects are not necessarily pests, so identify them before you spray.
There are a lot of homemade pesticide recipes, and they’re usually much cheaper, but be sure you know which ingredients are safe. All this information should be heeded for herbicides, also.
Do your weeding after we’ve had a good rain and it will be much easier. If you just have a few weeds on you walkway or patio, pour boiling water on them. It’s quick and easy and not toxic to anything but the weeds. Of course, you need to keep it off any plants you want to keep because it’s not discriminatory.
After your perennials have grown a couple inches, you can fertilize them. Start with half strength the first time and never use it on dry soil as it can easily burn the roots.
To enable it to soak in better, fertilize after you’ve watered or after a rain. And when you’re watering, don’t just give it a small drink, water slowly and thoroughly so it gets down to the roots. Shallow watering doesn’t really do the job you want.
And when summer comes and the days are hot, try to water in the morning so the plants have moisture all day and excess water on the foliage is gone by evening.
Night watering with the combination of moisture, warmth and darkness, can create a favorable environment for disease. The only exception to this is soaker hoses that keep the water down close to the soil. Evaporation rates are highest at midday, so it’s best to avoid that also.
Now get to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.