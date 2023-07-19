Blissfully people-watching on the beach in North Carolina, reapplying my sunscreen poorly, trying to get a comb through my curls – curls that the salty air have rendered nearly impossible to manage.
Avoiding our beach house’s outdoor shower, losing my sunglasses, getting a splinter on my bum from leaning against the wooden deck railing (if you know, you know) – the list goes on and on…sort of like what Mom will be doing about my need for hydrating between adult beverages.
(As she should – nothing wrong with a gentle reminder.)
My family goes on this vacation every year at about this time, and while there are many things that stay the same (see above), this year, something’s a little different.
I’ve gained a bit of weight, and my body isn’t the same as it was last year.
Without going off on a huge tangent where I decry diet culture and its dangers to our mental health or pontificate about the importance of accepting and being kind to our bodies, no matter their size, I’ll just lean on one basic point:
My body is the least interesting thing about me.
Think about it: human beings are so much more than their physical appearance. We are creative, soulful beings. We are kind. We are generous. We have unique, intriguing patterns of thought, and our brains each work in special ways.
We are funny. We are resourceful. We are compassionate, and we have the capacity to love in all different kinds of ways.
All of which is pretty amazing – except that society’s obsession with thinness pushes us to believe that our appearance takes precedence over all of the amazing things I listed.
Throughout our lives, our bodies will change. That’s inevitable, and almost comforting if you think about it in its inevitability. As we get older, stuff shifts. Skin sags. Wrinkles emerge. We get pregnant and have children. Our lifestyles change. Medication affects our metabolism.
Whatever the case is, at least once in our lives will we be on a beach (either literally or metaphorically) with a body that has changed, and we can decide what we want to do.
We can mourn our “old” body, lamenting the fact that there’s been a shift. We can berate our “new” body, hoping that if we’re nasty enough to it, it’ll revert to its former self.
We can shift our lifestyle to a healthier one with the goal of changing our body for the better – but it’s important to do that in a way that is kind, patient and gentle with yourself.
The fact of the matter is, I’m probably on a beach right now, rocking an array of leopard print swimsuits, the same way I would if I was in my smaller body.
I’m still going to wear those swimsuits. I’m still going to ham it up whenever someone takes out their camera, angling to be in every photo. I’m still going to have a drink (or four) while standing in the surf, visiting with my family.
Bodies change. They grow, they shrink. They lose muscle definition, they bulk up. They age. We aren’t created to stay the exact same year after year after year, and obsessing over the changes when they DO happen isn’t healthy for us at all.
All we can do is accept the body we have today, take care of it as best we can and be kind to it – and maybe, if you’re at the beach, consider slathering on a little more SPF.
Can’t be too careful, you know.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
