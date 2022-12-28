Jan. 1 is often used to set new resolutions or goals for the coming year. If you are searching for ideas, consider a different type of “dieting” that may include the cakes and cookies from your neighbor. This “diet” is one that consists of foods that were grown or raised right here in West Virginia.The local food movement is growing in popularity around the country, but here in West Virginia eating local is especially meaningful because many of Appalachia’s cultural values are centered around food traditions. These traditions often involve using what you have or can grow yourself. In a sense Appalachians have always been eating local.
The USDA puts no defined distance on “local food” but it is often determined by a specific number of miles or within state boundaries. In the 2021 State Agricultural Overview, the USDA reported a total of 22,300 farms in West Virginia, contributing to a total of 3.5 million acres in agricultural production. Traditionally a livestock-dominated state, the top 5 agricultural products from West Virginia are broiler chickens, cattle and calves, hay, dairy products and turkeys. West Virginia also produces significant amounts of apples, grain corn, soybeans, tobacco, peaches and wheat. Right here in Hampshire County, 883 farms were in business when the last report was completed in 2017, and 98% of those farms are family owned! Hampshire is one of the top-producing counties in West Virginia for hay, layer hens, sheep and lambs and cattle.
In addition to large commodity crops, West Virginia producers offer many unique products you can find locally, including honey, lavender, hemp, maple syrup, ginseng, mushrooms, and an abundance of vegetables. Growing in high tunnels extends the growing season so producers can offer seasonal produce year-round. Also, West Virginia is paving the way for a robust cottage food industry. Cottage food simply refers to shelf-stable homemade goods. In 2019, a bill was signed into law that allows cottage food producers, those selling jellies, jams, breads and cookies, to take orders out of their home or online, open shops, and sell at typical retail outlets. Previously, these producers could only sell at farmer’s markets and community events. This allows for multiple value-added products to be made and sold from the produce growing in the state.
Buying and consuming local food provides multiple benefits for the consumer as well as the community. Produce has the highest nutritional content immediately after harvest and this content decreases over time. As a result, produce that is shipped across the country loses nutritional value during shipment and may be picked prior to peak ripeness. Eating in season, freshly picked produce ensures a higher nutrient content and due to its freshness often tastes better. Local farmers can share which crops have been harvested recently and may even provide cooking tips for less-common, but in-season products. One of the greatest benefits of local food systems is an increase in community involvement. Local food systems create community bonds and encourage consumers’ sense of “civic duty.” Shopping for local products may require planning ahead, as local farmers markets and stores may not operate on the same schedule as traditional grocery stores, but opportunities to buy local products are increasing. The West Virginia Farmers Market Association reported more than 120 farmers markets around the state in 2018.
The ultimate local food can be grown right in your backyard. Even if you only have a small patio, several vegetables can produce a bountiful harvest in large pots. The benefits of growing food at home are endless. You will know exactly when your produce is harvested. Plus, gardening is a great source of physical activity and stress relief. In a 2011 SARE publication, James R Veteto called Appalachia “the most diverse foodshed in the US, Canada and Northern Mexico.” He was referring to the Appalachian tradition of gardening and the many heirloom vegetable and fruit varieties that exist because of this tradition. Get a head start on next year’s garden by picking up a WVU Extension Garden calendar, available now at the county extension office in Romney. This year’s theme is “Colors of the Garden.” This calendar provides a wealth of planting information, recipes and other educational resources.
Eating local is a great way to celebrate and invest in your community. If you would like help finding local producers or information on growing food at home, please contact the Hampshire County Extension office at 304-822-5013.
- 1 medium to large acorn squash
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 green or red pepper, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. butter, unsalted
- 1/2 lb. cheddar cheese, grated
- 2 slices fresh bread
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash hands with soap and water. Gently rub produce under cool running water. Place squash on a cookie sheet in the oven. Bake for 1 hour, or until a fork pierces the skin easily. Reduce oven heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cool cooked squash for about 10 minutes or until it cooled enough to handle. Cut the squash in half with a knife and scoop out the seeds with a spoon. Throw the seeds away. Scoop out all of the squash into a large mixing bowl, leaving the shell as intact as possible on the cookie sheet.
Heat a large skillet on the stovetop with butter, add the chopped onion and pepper and cook until tender. Add cooked onion and pepper to the squash in the mixing bowl. Mix in the grated cheddar cheese, reserving a handful to mix with the breadcrumbs. Spoon the mixture back into the squash shells.
Tear bread into small pieces and combine with the last of the cheese. Sprinkle bread and cheese mixture on top of the squash mixture inside the shells. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-25 minutes
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension
- 1 cucumber
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt, low-fat
- 1 lemon, squeezed to make 1 tbsp. juice
- 1 Tbsp. fresh dill, chopped
- 1/4 tsp. garlic, minced
- Black pepper, to taste
Peel cucumber. Cut in half length-wise & remove seeds. Grate cucumber & place on paper towel.
Squeeze out excess fluid. Mix grated cucumber, plain yogurt, lemon juice, dill, garlic, & pepper together in a medium sized bowl. Serve dip with your favorite vegetables.
Recipe Source: NC State Extension
Fruit Kabobs with Yogurt Dip
- 2 small fruits of your choice (apples, pears, oranges, bananas, kiwi, grapes)
- 1 can (8 oz.) chunk pineapple
- 1 container (6 to 8 oz.) fruit yogurt
- 1 to 2 Tbsp. low fat whipped topping
- 30 toothpicks
Wash fruit under running water. Peel bananas, clementine oranges, and kiwi. Drain pineapple juice into a bowl. Cut fruit in wedges or chunks. Dip fruit that turns dark (such as apples and bananas) in the pineapple juice. Thread fruit on toothpicks or skewers. Arrange on a platter. Stir together the yogurt and whipped topping. Pour into a bowl for dipping. Refrigerate any leftovers.
Recipe Source: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Green Bean – Cherry Tomato Salad
- 1 lb. green beans, fresh or canned
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 2 Tbsp. slivered almonds for garnish
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Cook cut green beans in boiling water, if fresh, for 5 minutes till tender crisp. Drain beans & rinse in cold water. Combine fresh lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and oregano in a small bowl. Stir well with a whisk. Combine green beans with the tomatoes & toss with lemon juice/olive oil mixture. Add slivered almonds before serving & enjoy!
Recipe Source: NC State Extension
Grilled Vegetable Quesadillas
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 medium zucchini diced
- 1 cup diced broccoli
- 1 green pepper diced
- 1 medium onion minced
- 1 carrot peeled and grated
- 16 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 12 oz. cheese, shredded (3 cups)
- Salsa (optional)
Spray large skillet with cooking spray. Add zucchini, broccoli, green pepper, onion and carrots. Cook over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes stirring frequently. Remove from skillet and put on clean plate.
Spray skillet with cooking spray and place 1 tortilla in the skillet. Top with 1/2 cup vegetables and 1/3 cup of cheese. Top with 2nd tortilla and cook on medium low heat for 2 to 3 minutes until cheese melts and tortilla starts to brown.
Flip quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes or until tortilla browns. Repeat this process to make additional quesadillas. Cut each quesadilla in half or quarters and serve with salsa and/or other toppings.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours. Eat within 3 to 5 days.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
- 6 cups broccoli, cut into florets
- 2 Tbsp. oil (canola, olive, vegetable)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Wash and cut broccoli into florets. Add broccoli and oil to a large bowl. Stir until broccoli is coated with oil. Stir in salt and ground black pepper. Spread broccoli onto foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. Stir. Bake up to 10 minutes more, if needed.
Recipe Source: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- 16 oz. dry whole-wheat rotini pasta
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 5 garlic cloves
- 1 small white onion
- 12 oz. (1 bunch) Swiss chard
- 15-oz. can of cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 3 medium tomatoes
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
Begin preparing pasta according to package directions. Drain water off and set aside. Mince garlic cloves and dice onions and tomatoes. Sauté garlic and onion in olive oil for 1 to 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and continue to sauté for 1 minute more. Add Swiss chard and sauté until just wilted. Stir in pasta, beans and Parmesan cheese, paprika, and dried basil. Serve warm or chill in refrigerator to serve cold.
Source: WVU Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.