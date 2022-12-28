Jan. 1 is often used to set new resolutions or goals for the coming year. If you are searching for ideas, consider a different type of “dieting” that may include the cakes and cookies from your neighbor. This “diet” is one that consists of foods that were grown or raised right here in West Virginia.The local food movement is growing in popularity around the country, but here in West Virginia eating local is especially meaningful because many of Appalachia’s cultural values are centered around food traditions. These traditions often involve using what you have or can grow yourself. In a sense Appalachians have always been eating local. 

The USDA puts no defined distance on “local food” but it is often determined by a specific number of miles or within state boundaries. In the 2021 State Agricultural Overview, the USDA reported a total of 22,300 farms in West Virginia, contributing to a total of 3.5 million acres in agricultural production. Traditionally a livestock-dominated state, the top 5 agricultural products from West Virginia are broiler chickens, cattle and calves, hay, dairy products and turkeys. West Virginia also produces significant amounts of apples, grain corn, soybeans, tobacco, peaches and wheat. Right here in Hampshire County, 883 farms were in business when the last report was completed in 2017, and 98% of those farms are family owned! Hampshire is one of the top-producing counties in West Virginia for hay, layer hens, sheep and lambs and cattle.

1228 recipes 3.tif
1228 recipes 2.tif
1228 recipes 1.tif

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.