This is a time of high and low temperatures and “should I or should I not” days with regard to planting in the garden.
If that didn’t make sense, join the club. We planted on a 70-degree day and then had a 35-degree night. To say our plants are confused is an understatement and don’t even ask about our state of mind.
We are going out during the day and keeping our eye on the forecast. One of my friends said Mother Nature was bipolar and I can go with that.
The daffodils are gorgeous as are the other spring arrivals. Hyacinths popped up almost overnight and the bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis) is doing well in one area, but the phlox subulata has overtaken it on the hill.
She also took over the primroses that were there. The phlox is beautiful when in bloom and she covers and overtakes anything in her path. You see, when I say she takes over, she has a dense mat that requires major cutting and digging to remove. So we leave her alone on her journey to rule the garden.
Fortunately, as I mentioned, she is quite attractive. I will make no analogies or metaphors about that.
The naked ladies (Lycoris squamigera) come up right through the phlox, both now and later when the flowers pop up. (Must be a girl thing.) They got lots of potassium this year and will get fertilizer high in phosphorus when the leaves die back. That should help with flower production.
The grape hyacinth (Muscari) was pulled out of the ground last year, but I guess I was successful in putting it back in because it is blooming now. There is one blue windflower (Anemone) blooming and the spring beauties (Claytonia virginica) are scattered throughout the woodland garden.
The Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica) spread every year and have been blooming for more than a week. Lilies of the valley (Convallaria majalis) are next to bloom and for such a small flower they sure fill the house with their glorious scent. Needless to say, we have a lot of cut flowers all over the house.
Now, let’s talk about those gift plants you received for Easter and those still to come for Mother’s Day.
Easter lilies, including (Lilium longifolium), the Madonna lily (Lilium candidum) and all those colorful Asiatic and Oriental lilies can be planted in the garden when the blooms die and all danger of frost is past.
They need a sunny, well drained location and planted about 8 inches deep. The exception to this is the Madonna lily and she prefers only a light 2-inch covering of soil. Mulch well around all of them and always allow the stem to die back completely before you remove it.
A rule of thumb for all lilies you cut in your garden for arrangements is to never cut more than 1/3 to 1/2 of the stem. One other important note is that lily bulbs are never dormant and that means they should always be planted immediately. And that goes for the 1st time from the nursery or when you’re transplanting.
Daffodils and hyacinths get planted at normal depths of 5 to 6 inches. The exception to this would be paperwhites. They never do very well in the garden for some reason.
You can try them, but don’t be disappointed if they are no shows next year.
Unfortunately, potted gift tulips do not transplant well. You can always try planting them deeper, just like gladiolus bulbs, but unless they are the species tulips, they’ve never shown me much reblooming stamina.
The large shallow gift pots of varied small bulbs can include crocus, Glory of the Snow (Chionodoxa), Iris reticulata, snowdrops (Galanthus) and species tulips. These and any others can all be planted in the garden (none require much deeper planting than 3 inches) and will bloom and multiply over the years.
Upon occasion I have even seen an Amaryllis in among them. When the smaller bulbs have finished blooming, remove the amaryllis and carefully plant it in its own pot.
When it’s finished blooming, cut the stem and put the plant outdoors in a bright, but not sunny, location. Water and fertilize through the summer, cut the leaves back at the end of September and place it in a dark area for dormancy until about 6 weeks before you want it to bloom.
This is the time to buy bulbs for summer blooms. Remember, the larger the bulb the better because it will give you the showiest blooms.
But no matter how large it is, don’t bother with any that are mushy or damaged. Not only will it not bloom well, it may pass on disease to your other bulbs.
A cheap wooden dowel with nail enamel markings works well when used to measure planting depths. I always have a cheap bottle of red, just for that purpose. You would be surprised at how many times you use it.
