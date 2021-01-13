I’ve spent months and months peeking into the world of remote learning.
While I am a 24 year old journalist who lives alone in her apartment, I thankfully have sidestepped both the “having to learn remotely” (I’m not too old for much, but I am too old for that) and the “having kids that I have to help learn remotely” (yeah...there’s about 10 steps between where I am right now and having, gulp, children).
But I have written about it. A lot. I’ve gone to a number of school board meetings where remote learning is a big topic and I have, unfortunately, watched and read what the governor has had to say on the matter.
What? I have to stay up to date on current events, and Gov. Justice does, at the very least, provide a little bit of comedic relief.
Remember when he swore on air and it delighted the entire population of the Mountain State?
(And also a handful in the other Virginia as well, e.g., my family? They were absolutely thrilled to the gills that I was living in a state where the governor dropped the F-bomb at a press conference, either “by accident” or on purpose.)
I digress.
All of the talk of remote/virtual learning has made me reflect on what it would have been like if I were, say, in middle school, and had to do remote learning in the Grosskopf household.
Well, the 1st thing would be that there would be a need for 4 computers. Or, if we got to have those nifty little Chromebook or iPad thingies the kids these days are using, 4 separate points of the house where my brothers and I couldn’t see or hear each other. Or be distracted by each other.
A gargantuan feat in and of itself, and that’s without even getting to the curriculum yet.
My mother would never be able to get anything done.
She’d probably go from kid to kid, checking on us, making sure we were doing our work, making sure we understood what was happening, making sure we weren’t goofing off and making sure we weren’t having any technical difficulties.
And, in my hypothetical middle school remote learning alternate reality, God help us if there was a technical difficulty, because how would we fix it?
Maybe turning it off or turning it back on?
Does that still work these days, or is technology too advanced?
Thinking about it in general terms, if my brothers and I were all in school learning remotely, we’d have the best-case scenario: a stay-at-home mom to help us, grandparents who lived in the same house as us who’d be able to help if Mom couldn’t, a dad who’d be able to jump in when he got home from work in the evenings (but I bet he’s glad that this alternative reality is just hypothetical, because that would make for many, many, many long days) and Internet that worked 99 percent of the time.
Most people aren’t lucky like that. The reality for a lot of people is bad Internet.
The reality is parents or grandparents that all work, oftentimes long hours. The reality is a tough time for the teachers connecting with their students during a time that, quite frankly, isn’t that great for teachers either.
Flexibility, patience, creativity. I’ve learned that, countywide, that’s the mantra. Flexibility, patience, creativity.
Parents, students, teachers and administration alike: flexibility, patience, creativity.
Ah, “flexibility.” An F-word that IS appropriate to say at a press conference.
I’m looking at you, Mr. Justice. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.