Our 2 oldest Savages swam in their regional swim meet this past Saturday. Due to the number of swimmers competing, spectators were limited to a handful of chaperones per school. Those not on the chaperone list received a link to livestream it.
First, my mom and sister messaged they couldn’t see or hear anything. Then, my husband trying to view it on a laptop outside the venue, preferred to sneak up and watch the event through an open door.
The camera angle wasn’t great, and watching it online wasn’t the same as seeing and feeling the excitement in person.
Recently, I saw a funny meme comparing virtual meetings to modern-day seances, “Are you here? Make a sound if you can hear us. We can’t see you. Can you see us?” I empathize. There have been many times I’ve said during virtual meetings this past year, “You’re lagging again.”
The same is true for livestreaming events. In a 20-minute church service, I typically reboot 3-4 times. Usually, I do so with some very colorful language, which is why I should watch an unbuffered church service.
Early in the pandemic, when we tried to livestream exercise classes, I’d think, “How much longer am I to hold this plank,” only to collapse to the floor, look up, and find the screen frozen.
We’ve tried to stream live sporting events only to realize all the buffering meant we were behind everyone else commenting on an amazing play or score on social media.
One thing is certain, as wonderful as technology is, livestreaming isn’t the same as being there in person.
Thus, imagine my initial dismay last week when our oldest daughter brought home a paper from school suggesting parents wouldn’t be allowed at graduation. Instead, we could participate via livestream. Given the quality of our community’s broadband services, I couldn’t imagine how that would even be considered a viable option.
The consolation was an offering to return with our graduate for a scheduled photo appointment the following day.
Now, I don’t know about you, but we have multiple photo albums of our wedding. Yet not even one full album of our wedding rehearsal. We have files upon files of our children participating in various sporting events and extracurricular activities.
However, there’s not even a partial file from their practices. We have videos of music concerts, but none of the dress rehearsals. The reason is simple, the practices or rehearsals aren’t close to the same thing as witnessing the real event live and in person.
Our daughter has worked incredibly hard over the past 13 years. Even during this senior year, with every reason to give up and move on, she never stopped giving 100%.
Last week, as I sent emails and messages expressing my displeasure, I was driven by a desire to be present at our daughter’s graduation to rightfully celebrate her.
Every soccer game, swim meet, 4H event, and chorus concert she’s ever participated in, she’s known exactly where we are in the stands.
When the event is over, she comes to us first. Sometimes for comfort and reassurance. Sometimes for celebration and to soak in our adulation.
She knows we’re there, just as we’ve been through every celebration and disappointment her entire life. I couldn’t imagine watching the biggest event of her life thus far on a computer screen with the little buffering wheel freezing every few minutes.
I mean, I get it. A year later, we’re still battling a pandemic. There are still restrictions set forth by our state for group gatherings.
However, they are less than they were a year ago when we were all ordered to stay home and pray our toilet paper didn’t run out. Things are improving. Many people are taking steps to protect themselves and others. I’d never advocate attending or sending my child to an event that was in any way dangerous for anyone.
I don’t believe that is the case for outdoor high school graduations. I am thankful that the original graduation plan presented last week for the class of 2021 was revisited and revised.
I’m appreciative that, after hearing the concerns of many students and parents, our local leaders agreed that some things are better in person.
I am relieved that, as things stand today, we can attend this significant event in our daughter’s life, live and beaming instead of at home with subpar livestreaming.
