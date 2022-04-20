I was doing a little bit of grocery shopping last week, and it was on one of those nice days when the sun was out, the air was warm, the wind was giving me a break and, well, there was no snow on the ground.
Oh, how I miss those days.
Anyway, I was wearing what I so lovingly call my “chunky sandals.” They’re my go-to warm weather shoe: they have a sort of chunky platform heel, I can walk in them, I can dance in them, I can go grocery shopping in them. They’re an all-purpose, casual heel of the chunky variety.
As I was checking out at the front of the store, another tall girl approached me.
(Side bar: when you’re REALLY tall, and you come across another REALLY tall person, there’s sort of an unspoken bond there. It’s poetic, really.)
“Where do you get your shoes?” she asked. “I can never find any that fit me.”
I asked her what size she was. Her feet were bigger than mine, and were definitely not a size that’s usually carried in stores.
And I just sort of stood there and looked at her. I didn’t know what to tell her. She said she’s been looking for something in the heel variety that she could wear for fancier occasions.
I kept standing there, looking at her like an idiot.
I had some flashbacks to 7th grade, when my mom and I were going to be in my Aunt Anne’s wedding, and Mom and I had some of the worst shoe experiences trying to get my size-11-but-sometimes-size-12 feet into something that worked for a 12 year old.
(There was a store in Fredericksburg called Saxon Shoes, and in order to find any pairs in my size, Mom and I were directed to “the back room,” where all the horrible, ugly, size-11 clearance shoes went to die. It was traumatic.)
I thought about how these days, I have about a million things I have to take into consideration when I buy shoes. The heel can’t be too high. If it’s a sandal, it has to be adjustable, because my feet are skinny. My feet are flat, so I need SOME support, but I don’t want the shoes to be TOO clodhopper-y.
I’m also an avid review reader when it comes to online shopping, because what if the shoe runs small, and I don’t size up?
It would be a shoe tragedy, that’s what.
And, because I’m picky, the shoe has to fit in with my style. I’m not wearing something passé on these hooves over here, no ma’am.
I wear men’s Nike running shoes, and I have done my time wearing my brothers’ hand-me-down basketball shoes when I was in middle school. I was once told in high school to check out a couple websites where drag queens buy their shoes, because at least they’ll carry my size.
These were all thoughts that ran through my mind at the grocery store, but I didn’t really say any of it.
Instead, I choked out a barely-coherent word or 2 in empathy for her situation (because girl, I GET IT), and when I got home, I did some research on websites that carried shoes in size 11 and bigger. I’m going to be prepared if I see her again, and I’ll have more than my own shoe saga in my mind.
In the meantime, maybe I’ll go through my closet and donate some of my own not-being-worn shoes to Helping Hands, Goodwill or the HHS formalwear closet.
They’ll be a little big for most shoppers, yeah, but I know 1 thing for sure: they came out of MY closet, so at least I know they’re cute. o
