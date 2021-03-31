“When he had received the drink, Jesus said, ’It is finished.’ With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.” (John 19:30)
They were Jesus’ 6th words on the cross – It is finished. Jesus’ journey had begun in a simple manger in the City of David 30-some years before. Now it is finished.
Jesus’ words “It is finished” are not a concession speech. This is not a “game over” moment as if time has run out and the other team has more points. Nor is it like the postscript that appears at the end of old movies – “The End” – announcing there is no more to the film.
Neither is it about Jesus simply running out of gas, unable to breathe any more, as if he is saying “I am finished.” Rather, Jesus’ words announce a great accomplishment.
What did Jesus come to accomplish? What was finished? When Jesus says, “It is finished” he is not announcing something that has merely reached its end, but the completion of something that has reached its intended destination or outcome.
He is referring to something that is part of a larger plan and a great work that is now achieved.
What was this plan or mission that was now finished? The Father’s plan from the very beginning of time. Jesus himself twice in John’s gospel says that he came to finish the Father’s work entrusted to him.
“My food is to do the will of him who sent me, and to accomplish his work” (John 4:34). Again, “I glorified you on earth, having accomplished the work which you gave me to do.” (John 17:4).
“It is finished” is the English translation of the Greek word Tetelestai, which was the last thing Jesus said before dying on the cross. Tetelestai comes from the verb teleo, which means “to bring to an end, to complete, to accomplish.”
It’s a crucial word because it signifies the successful end to a particular course of action. It’s the word we would use when we climb to the peak of Mount Everest; it’s the word we would use when we turn in the final copy of our dissertation; it’s the word we would use when we make the final payment on our new car; it’s the word we use when we cross the finish line of our 1st 10-mile run.
The word means more than just “I survived.” It means “I did exactly what I set out to do.”
But there’s more here than the verb itself. Tetelestai is in the perfect tense in Greek. That’s significant because the perfect tense speaks of an action which has been completed in the past with results continuing into the present.
It’s different from the past tense which looks back to an event and says, “This happened.” The perfect tense adds the idea that “This happened and it is still in effect today.”
When Jesus cried out “It is finished,” he meant “It was finished in the past, it is still finished in the present, and it will remain finished in the future.” Note one other fact: He did not say, “I am finished,” for that would imply that he died defeated and exhausted.
Rather, he cried out “It is finished,” meaning “I successfully completed the work I came to do.”
So, on the most fundamental level, by saying, “It is finished”, Jesus is announcing that in offering up his life on the Cross, he has accomplished his Father’s plan.
The Father’s plan of salvation from the beginning of time has now been consummated in Jesus’s death on Calvary. Jesus conquered death and was raised, and continues to live with us as our Lord and Savior.
