I spent this past weekend attending a wedding and visiting friends from around the Columbiana County area of Ohio and we couldn’t have enjoyed ourselves more. It made me realize how quickly time passes by and how things can change in such a short period of time. It has been 28 years since I moved from Ohio back to my hometown area here, near Romney.
Twenty-eight years may not seem as if it has been a short period of time but in some ways it does. I was blessed to have made so many great friends during my short tenure at the church there. We don’t communicate all that often but seeing many of them this past weekend reminded me what good friends are all about. Even after nearly 3 decades of time, it seemed as if we had been together just weeks or even days ago and just picked up where we let off previously.
There were some things to catch up on, however. My wife and I listened to Julie tell us how she lost her husband Mike just last winter from COVID. He had started getting sick just before Thanksgiving and passed just a few days into December. “I really thought he was beginning to beat it,” Julie said, “but he ended up having a fatal heart attack as a result of the disease.”
Now, I’m guessing somewhere in her mid 50s or so she found herself widowed from the husband she was always so close to. I could still see the hurt in her face as she talked about the horrible ordeal. I could still hear the shutter in her voice and could see her fight back tears as she relived the event, almost as if it happened just days ago.
My, there were good things too. We looked at the photos as we listened to Stan and Leesa tell about the birth of their first grandbaby — beautiful bright-eyed granddaughter — and share with us some of their hopes and plans since their relatively recent retirement.
Myra and Maryann talked with Leesa at one end of the table while Paul shared the good news with Stan and I about his recent purchase of a good-sized farm and his venture into the cattle breeding business. He shared also about how their oldest son had also recently purchased a nice working farm nearby and how between their 2 sons, they were grandparents to a total of 7 grandchildren.
The purpose of the trip involved more than just a casual visit. We were blessed to be invited to the wedding of the beautiful daughter of David and Bonnie, additional long-time friends from over 30 years ago. These gentlemen and ladies I’ve talked about attended the church where I was privileged to serve as one of the pastors on staff. They were more like family than just friends. David, Paul and I, along with Gene and Sam who have since moved on to their eternal addresses had wonderful experiences working in ministry together, training and disciplining teams as we worked with street people and the homeless in and around Manhattan and other Burroughs of New York City. I had on more than one occasion trusted my life to these gentlemen and they will always hold a special place in my heart.
I wish I had time to tell of others we spent time with over the weekend. Doug and June, Steve and Dona and another Donna, wife of the late aforementioned Sam, all who are among some of the greatest people God ever created. My wife and I are blessed to have such amazing friends. They will be not only lifelong friends but friends for eternity as well. We have all served God together here on this earth and will worship God together, praising Him for His blessings, His grace and the salvation that we have obtained through the death and resurrection of His Only Begotten Son, Jesus.
I thank God for this past weekend. Such a trip is a constant reminder of the importance of friends and the personal relationship that we can have with Jesus. Don’t have that? Contact me through this column and I will be glad to tell you how you can.
