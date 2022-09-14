Don Kesner

I spent this past weekend attending a wedding and visiting friends from around the Columbiana County area of Ohio and we couldn’t have enjoyed ourselves more. It made me realize how quickly time passes by and how things can change in such a short period of time. It has been 28 years since I moved from Ohio back to my hometown area here, near Romney.

Twenty-eight years may not seem as if it has been a short period of time but in some ways it does. I was blessed to have made so many great friends during my short tenure at the church there. We don’t communicate all that often but seeing many of them this past weekend reminded me what good friends are all about. Even after nearly 3 decades of time, it seemed as if we had been together just weeks or even days ago and just picked up where we let off previously.

