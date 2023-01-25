Thought: “Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.”
John F. Kennedy
A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly rain for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 10:47 am
This January weather has been a roller coaster ride. Cold, warm, snow, rain and wind. It has been a very different January. February, March and then April is rain and spring flowers. It really hasn’t been bad for wintertime.
We were saddened to hear of the death of David Colbert, so young. He was the son of Nancy (Freeland) Colbert. His mom grew up here about two miles from me. His family goes back to Amzie and Elva Poland, who ran the store in Rock Oak many years ago. These boys came up to hunt every fall and always attended our Hunter Pancake Supper at Bean Settlement Church. Our deepest sympathy to all.
Yours truly and Donna Charlton attended the service for William E. “Edmond” Bean yesterday at the Loy Funeral Home in Wardensville. Edmond fits into the late “Gussie” Bean family in Constable Hollow. I got to know Sandra many years ago. She had gotten to know me through the Hampshire Review. Our deepest sympathy to this family and all those that have lost loved ones these past weeks.
Yours truly spent last evening in Winchester shopping with Tina and Amanda Ruckman.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty recently enjoyed having their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in for a meal. Delicious food and great fellowship, and all enjoyed the evening.
Happy Birthday wishes to all those celebrating a birthday recently.
Attend church somewhere and always wear a smile. Until next time, God bless.
