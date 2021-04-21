SHEPHERDSTOWN. — Two Shepherd University students from Hampshire County have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Matthew Sneathen of Augusta and Carrie Goad of Capon Bridge are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
The society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines.
