The pumpkins for the library’s fundraising contest will be due on or before Sept. 30 and on display for voting during the month of October. The contest’s winner will be announced Nov. 1 and the money raised will go toward programming for the library.
We still have pumpkins, so come in and pick them up and join in the fun.
Children’s story time is every Friday at 11 a.m.
Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.: Story time theme will be apples, and the craft will be apple paint print tote bags – all materials provided.
Sept. 26: the library will start collecting donations of wrapped candy to hand out for trick or treating on Oct. 31. All donations are greatly appreciated; if you would like to make a donation you can just drop it off at the front desk.
Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.: Youth night; this will be a movie night.
Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.: Story hour theme will be pirates, and the children will paint treasure chests as the craft, all materials provided.
Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.: LEGO night. Come out to make a haunted house with Legos.
The library will be closed Oct. 5 and 7, and on Thursday, Oct. 6 the library will be open limited hours from 11 a.m. to 5. We will open on Saturday, Oct. 8, at normal time, and be closed to the public on Oct. 10 in observance for Columbus Day.
There will be no story time on Oct. 7; it will resume on Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.