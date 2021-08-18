When I was younger, I used to love the “back to school” time of the summer.
I mean, OK, I didn’t love the fact that my summer was coming to an end, but I loved that I’d be able to go back and see my friends. I loved buying school supplies. I loved adding to my new fall wardrobe.
(My dad used to say, “It isn’t always a fashion show.” I pooh-poohed that idea. The 1st day of school is basically Milan Fashion Week.)
And when I got a little older and went off to college, I harbored similar excitement: dorm essentials, party clothes, more school supplies.
I loved the move-in jitters and the potential to meet people who might become really good friends.
And that’s just it: the back to school season is exciting. It just is.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, nurse Rhonda Dante talked about Hampshire County’s exciting return to school amid the rising Covid-19 numbers in the county.
Let’s call a spade a spade: the numbers are getting high again. No, masks are not required right now. Yes, athletics will still be happening. No, teachers will not be teaching both in-person and virtual students again.
Listening to Mr. Pancione and the board members air their concerns and questions about the health and safety of not just the students, but the school staff too, has made 1 thing very clear to me: safety is the absolute priority, and in order for the return to school to go as smoothly as possible, everyone needs to get on board with that fact.
It’s not helpful to post comments on Facebook like, “It’s just a matter of time before the schools have to be virtual again.”
Or, “I say give it a week.”
Here’s the deal: everyone (and I do mean everyone – teachers, administrators, board members, health officials, custodians, service personnel, etc.) is doing their best. The negativity doesn’t need to begin before the students are even back in the buildings, people.
In fact, the negativity shouldn’t begin at all, but I am smart enough to know that I shouldn’t be willing to die on that hill.
Nurse Dante said it best at Monday’s meeting: the numbers are rising in the community, sure. But they aren’t rising because of students in school, because they haven’t BEEN in school, simple as that.
And before the finger is pointed up at Rannells Field, the numbers haven’t been rising because of athletics, either. Student-athletes have been practicing and conditioning for months before the numbers started climbing last week.
Trust me, I hate that the numbers are increasing again. I was feeling so good about how low the numbers have been all summer, and I’ve been enjoying taking advantage of that. Many of us have.
With the numbers rising, our fear and apprehension doesn’t need to translate into overwhelming negativity about back-to-school, a time that should be, and is, exciting for students. They need encouragement, comfort and support as they go back, coming off a year that was challenging for them emotionally and socially.
The schools are doing their part to offer that support to them, and now we, as a community, have to do ours. ❏
