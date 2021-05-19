Saturday a black-and-white affair for seniors only
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Over 100 seniors found their way to Sunrise Summit Saturday night for the 2021 prom, enjoying their last days as Hampshire High School students.
The theme was “A Black and White Affair,” and students in suits, ties, sparkles and stilettos celebrated the impending close of their senior year at HHS.
Principal Mike Dufrene crowned Barret See and Kyleigh Robertson as prom royalty Saturday night, to cheers and applause from their glammed up peers.
A rousing limbo competition even broke out on the dance floor, as seniors tried their luck at making it under the bar.
Attendance at the event was seniors-only, which kept the numbers low, perfect for a pandemic-era prom. To allow for as much social distancing as possible, an indoor and outdoor area were decorated for seniors to use Saturday night, and lead nurse Rhonda Dante said she felt it was a successful evening.
“I was very pleased with how things went, from the spacing of the tables to having the doors wide open with lights and seating indoors and out,” said Dante. “The students really seemed to enjoy the evening and the time with their classmates.”
Dante added that the Hampshire County Health Department gave the prom the “green light.”
“We had approximately half’ of the seniors attend, which was very nice,” she noted.
Dufrene called the event “wonderful,” and he said his focus has shifted from prom to graduation, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28.
“I’m thankful that we are able to give our seniors the ending that they deserve,” Dufrene said. “Here we are, the final few weeks of school…where did it go?”
Weather permitting, graduation will be an outdoor event on Rannells Field. Each graduate will have tickets for 4 family members to attend the event.
If rain clouds the graduation schedule, Dufrene said Saturday morning would be the rain date, and that he’d keep families as updated as possible.
There have been 3 main events at HHS to celebrate the Class of 2021: a Senior Day at the beginning of May, this weekend’s prom and, of course, graduation, where grads will wrap up an unforgettable senior year walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas.
“This will be a day full of cheers and tears,” predicted Dufrene. “I can’t wait to be a part of this special celebration.”
