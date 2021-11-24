‘Barney Fife’ comes to church
Larry Delawder, who has entertained and inspired for years impersonating Barney Fife from “The Andy Griffith Show,” will speak twice at Community Bible Assembly of God this weekend.
“Fife” will entertain at 6 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 27) and speak at the 11 a.m. worship the next day, Sunday, Nov. 28.
Women for Christ meet
The Women for Christ luncheon was held Nov. 10 at the Cumberland Country Club with 74 in attendance.
Rev. Susan Mason Remaly, who co-pastors with her husband at The Life Center in Ridgeley, shared several Christian songs along with her testimony.
Kelly Schrecenbast from Summer’s Woodwork Collective, along with her daughter, explained how their woodworks originated with the family.
The next luncheon is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Make reservations no later than Dec. 5 by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
Tearcoat calls off kids program
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church has postponed its KICK program for kids until further notice because of Covid-19.
The program normally runs from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
