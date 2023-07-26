Colby Nichols 2022

You never know when you’re going to have something happen in your day that reinforces a teaching of the Lord you have heard over your days or maybe one of recent memory. 

You also may be surprised sometimes as you get taught through simple things as the Lord slows you down to see or hear something that is usually around you, but He gives “eyes to see” or “ears to hear” the parable in his ways of teaching. 

