You never know when you’re going to have something happen in your day that reinforces a teaching of the Lord you have heard over your days or maybe one of recent memory.
You also may be surprised sometimes as you get taught through simple things as the Lord slows you down to see or hear something that is usually around you, but He gives “eyes to see” or “ears to hear” the parable in his ways of teaching.
I remember one day when I was walking outside, and I was frustrated with some task I had to do that day. I don’t remember exactly what the plan/task was that day, but I will never forget the “moment of teaching” that occurred that morning.
So I am walking to my car, and I hear very clearly and loudly a woodpecker just pound his way through a tree somewhere close to my house. It stopped me in my tracks because it was like surround sound as it echoed across the landscape. I stood there and just was amazed at the sound. It happened again, maybe 10-15 seconds later. I stopped and listened as this woodpecker continued his work. I felt like it must have been a minute or two, then I softly heard the voice, “you think you have it bad.” I know our Father/Creator God was having a fun moment with me.
As I stood there in awe of the sound and the moment and the words, Our Father helped me with some perspective. Thoughts of images flowed off that bird just pounding its head/beak into that tree. Can you see it? Can you hear it? God then reminded me that this bird was created to be able to do this. There was purpose in the constant drive to pound through that tree.
Don’t forget your purpose for being created. Keep pounding and working because although it may feel like some days you’re just pounding your head against a tee/wall, love never fails. If what you are doing is done through service and love, there will be results, even though we may not see them now. Guess what happens now? Every time I hear a woodpecker and that sound, all I can do is smile and remember to keep at it.
I just returned from a trip, and another moment of learning occurred, and it went right along with where the Lord has had me the past couple of weeks, the outside of the cup versus the inside of the cup.
“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you cleanse the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of extortion and self-indulgence. Blind Pharisee, first cleanse the inside of the cup and dish, that the outside of them may be clean also.” (Matthew 23:25-26 NKJV)
I stopped at a rest stop, and the Dunkin was closed. I was at a rest plaza in New Hampshire, so I was able to walk over to the other area where you could make purchases. I mentioned to the clerk that I was surprised the Dunkin was closed, and then the words of teaching came. He said, “Yeah, it used to be a Starbucks, but it closed because of lack of business. What do they expect if they close the business and rehire the exact same people to work it?”
A famous quote is out there about insanity: “doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results.” You can clean up/change the appearance of the outside of the cup, but nothing with results will change unless the inside is changed/cleaned.
Interesting huh? Two examples of doing the same thing over and over, the woodpecker and the store at the travel plaza. One could be considered insanity, while the other is part of the creation purpose. Let the Lord clean you from the inside out and see what He can do with your life. Moving forward with the inside clean, He will show you that purpose of creation He has for you.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
