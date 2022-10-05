Spotlight
MOOREFIELD – Four nursing students, including Crystal Goodwater of Hampshire County, were awarded scholarships from the Voiture 1623 of the 40 & 8 Veterans Organization at the end of September.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
MOOREFIELD – Four nursing students, including Crystal Goodwater of Hampshire County, were awarded scholarships from the Voiture 1623 of the 40 & 8 Veterans Organization at the end of September.
Along with Goodwater, the other nursing students who saw a $500 scholarship were Michelle Adkins (Pendleton), Jodee Crites (Grant) and Whitney Simon (Hardy).
Voiture 1623 of the 40 & 8, based in Moorefield, has been a longtime advocate and supporter of Eastern’s nursing students and hold several fundraisers each year to help support the nursing scholarship program. o
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.