Recently I saw a funny Facebook post that spoke to me. It named three things the author missed most about being a teenager: the ability to sleep long hours without getting up to pee, a fast metabolism and the absolute certainty she was always right about everything. I thought about this when our 16-year-old son interjected into a conversation between his dad and me.
We don’t watch the nightly news or cable “news.” I gave that up years ago for Lent and am much happier without it. However, I read the news (from the most unbiased site I could find) each morning.
A couple of weeks ago, after I read the news about the Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States, I began talking about it with my husband. While he and I were discussing it, our son interrupted, saying he thought I was smarter than to trust conspiracy theories. He insinuated I was one step away from believing space lasers are responsible for wildfires. I argued I was sharing a factual story. Our teenager wasn’t having it, laughed at me as he exited the room, and left me flabbergasted. Luckily, he saw TikTok videos and Snapchat stories later in the day, proving I was discussing facts. Before gloating, “I told you so,” my husband suggested I remember my omniscient teenage years and give our son grace. A few nights later, I was thankful I had heeded that advice.
As our family watched the Grammys, it became painfully clear I’d been butchering popular song lyrics for months. It was also clear our Savages were aware of this and had been giving me grace. Grammy night, I began to sing along with Lizzo, and our teenagers couldn’t hold back their laughter. How was I to know that bad b- o’clock is “thicc thirty?” Fortunately, our kids happily enlightened me.
I’ve learned to embrace these lessons humbly. Throughout the years, I’ve discovered I can learn much if I carefully listen to and observe our kids. Just this past Sunday, I was reminded of the saying, “out of the mouths of babes comes great wisdom.” I considered this not only concerning conversations in the Savage home but also the conversations happening locally regarding the new elementary schools.
I’ve worked with children most of my adult life. I can envision the discussions that played out amongst the children, the actual stakeholders, who will attend these new schools. I can picture the thoughtful and vibrant discussions that happened in classrooms. Some kids were pleased, and some ended up disappointed. Yet, once the decision was made, those children let it go, moved on, went to recess, and played together as always. I doubt that the name-calling and hateful words I’ve seen on social media from adults in response were uttered on the playground by the actual children who will be impacted.
Some of the discourse I’ve read online doesn’t make much sense to me. Here’s what I know. My Grandpap attended school at home. His educational building was probably called the Haines House. I’m assuming they were too busy on the farm to think about the importance of a mascot. My dad attended a one-room school named Denver. It wasn’t in a Colorado town bearing that name but between Augusta and Kirby. When he was a boy, Denver School and several other one-roomed schools were consolidated into a new 3-room school, given a new and unique name, Grassy Lick. It was in the town of Kirby. I attended Grassy Lick Elementary. Our mascot was a roadrunner. Roadrunners live in deserts, avoiding forested areas like West Virginia. As a child, I never once cared that my school’s mascot wasn’t indigenous to West Virginia. Grassy Lick eventually closed due to low enrollment. Thus, when our kids hit school age, they attended Augusta Elementary.
Despite four generations of my family living within the same 10-mile radius, each had a different elementary school and mascot. This fact in no way impacts my family’s heritage or the traditions we enjoy within our community. Despite living away from here for a few years in my 20s and returning with a city-born husband, I don’t think I fit the name, spoken as an insult by many, as “move in.” Well, unless you count moving in during the 1700s. My family’s roots within this county go back to before the West was in front of Virginia. A new state with a new and unique flag, motto, mascot, animal, and insect.
Sometimes I joke that I wish I knew as much as my teenagers. Then there are times, like these past few weeks, when I see children using more reason, grace, and kindness than adults and realize it’s not always a joke. As I was reminded this week, great wisdom can come out of babes’ mouths. We, adults, might need to take notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.