Colby Nichols 2022

Welcome 2023. For many, the idea of a new year brings hope, while for some it brings sadness. As I have read several posts on Facebook, I see a snapshot of 2022 in review. Some posts are about the great joys with births and marriages, while other posts are surrounded with sadness because of loss.  We can’t change what happened this past year.  Some things that occurred were largely controlled by us while other things that happened we had zero power over. Whatever we leave in 2022, it is forever in the books. I hope we all can look back and find something good even if 2022 is a year you would rather forget. Try to find the good even if it is small.

Speaking on this new year that we are only a few days into, I want to describe my earlier comment about hope and sadness. Many are facing this new year with new relationships or maybe the expectation of a new birth or maybe it is a new job. With these “new” things, many are filled with hope and joy at the expectations of something that will change their life for the better. For others, they may be facing a relationship that they know is in the final stages before separation. Others may be looking at a mountain ahead with their health or possibly the health of others they love, and with these things come sadness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.