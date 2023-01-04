Welcome 2023. For many, the idea of a new year brings hope, while for some it brings sadness. As I have read several posts on Facebook, I see a snapshot of 2022 in review. Some posts are about the great joys with births and marriages, while other posts are surrounded with sadness because of loss. We can’t change what happened this past year. Some things that occurred were largely controlled by us while other things that happened we had zero power over. Whatever we leave in 2022, it is forever in the books. I hope we all can look back and find something good even if 2022 is a year you would rather forget. Try to find the good even if it is small.
Speaking on this new year that we are only a few days into, I want to describe my earlier comment about hope and sadness. Many are facing this new year with new relationships or maybe the expectation of a new birth or maybe it is a new job. With these “new” things, many are filled with hope and joy at the expectations of something that will change their life for the better. For others, they may be facing a relationship that they know is in the final stages before separation. Others may be looking at a mountain ahead with their health or possibly the health of others they love, and with these things come sadness.
For all situations and for all seasons that are ahead in 2023, I hope we all can approach them with Love and Grace. For the things we have control over, I hope we can always be walking in true Love. For the things we have no authority over, I hope we can respond in Love that will honor our Lord Jesus. Let’s face it, we will be known by the Love we have and the Love we respond with.
“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” (John 13:34-35)
All this brings me to my first thought for 2023, Love. If we ultimately will be known for the “Love” we have for one another and this “Love” will prove if we are disciples, shouldn’t we be concerned about it? What is the definition of this “Love”? We read in the scriptures that there is no greater “Love” than this….
“Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” (John 15:13)
This is the ultimate fulfillment of what love will do and what it is, “Love” is about others and not about yourself. You are definitely in the picture of this ultimate “Love” but you are laying down your “life” for others. Love equals Sacrifice. I will leave you this week with the opener of next week’s column, Love defined in the systematic way that Paul described to the Corinthians years ago, but it is still as powerful today.
“Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.” (I Corinthians 13:4-8a)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.