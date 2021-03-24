Spring came gliding in while most of us were asleep Saturday morning at 5:37 a.m. with frost and cold. Later, the sun came out and it was nice.
It sure brought the fishermen out. All weekend several big boats went to the river. Years ago, when we went fishing, we just had a little wooden boat and we caught as many fish as they do now. They just have fancier equipment.
Monday, March 8, Gig Smith and Randy Koontz visited Dusty Twigg in Petersburg. Thursday evening March 11, Greg Ginevan of Oldtown visited with the writer.
Last weekend, March 12-14, Michele Britton of Smithsburg visited with her mother, Norma Shanholtzer, in Springfield. They had a nice visit and celebrated a late Christmas with the exchanging of gifts.
Condolences to the family of Eva “Glaze” Sebold. Eva passed away Friday, March 19. I lost another good friend. We spoke often on the phone. Our family has been friends with the Glaze and Sebold families for a couple generations. Eva will be missed by all who knew her.
My next letter is after Easter, so I wish each of you a most blessed Easter.
