This column will be my next-to-last article dealing with the Church. We will look at the fact that the grace offered in the sacraments is provided through the Church.
It’s another reason that the Church is necessary for today’s Christian. Within this gathering of believers in a corporate body, we see the grace of the sacraments administered and received. The 2 sacraments you may receive by having them administered by the Church are Baptism and the Lord’s Supper.
In the Westminster Confession of Faith, it says that a “Sacrament is a sign and seal of the covenant of grace, immediately instituted by God, to represent Christ and His benefits, and to confirm our interest in Him. As also to put a visible difference between those that belong to the Church and the rest of the world.”
It goes on to say that Baptism is a sacrament ordained by Christ as a sign and seal of ingrafting into Christ as well as a sign and seal of solemn admittance into the visible Church.
And that the Lord’s Supper is to be observed by the Church until the end of the world to remember the sacrifice of Christ, seal His benefits to true believers, so that they may receive spiritual nourishment for growth in Him.
I hope you noticed that the Church is the one common thread in every discussion about the Sacraments. The Church administers the Lord’s Supper. Baptism is a sign that includes admission to the Church.
The Sacraments themselves were given to visibly distinguish between those who belong to the visible Church and those who don’t. None of this is possible without the institution of the Church.
It should be clear by now that this writer is pro-church. It’s probably not a huge surprise since I’m a pastor. However, I’m not pro-church because I’m a pastor. I’m for the Church because it’s the place where God has deposited the gospel.
The Church is where you should find grace, mercy, compassion and truth. It should be a place where you are confronted with your sin and offered forgiveness through the blood of Christ.
Through the preaching of the Word and the administration of the Sacraments, anyone who comes should have the ability to learn about grace and grow spiritually. But, of course, growing means we’re not yet mature.
When I say mature, I’m gently trying to say that the Church is comprised of sinners. This is where the rub is.
Since God ordains the Church to be a place where people are growing, it will always be a place full of sinners. These sinners will be growing, but sometimes growth is slow and painful.
This fact doesn’t mean we give up on the Church. Instead, we must be committed to helping all who come through her doors find grace. Remember that next time you participate in the Lord’s Supper or witness a Baptism in the Church.
