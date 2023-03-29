In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

Gardeners know, and research shows, that cultivating plants is beneficial for us. Gardening has been associated with improvements in attitudes toward health and nutrition, better school performance for kids, and community spirit. Gardening can be a great way to enjoy being outside, get exercise, enhance the community, and grow fruits and vegetables.

Fruits and vegetables – more matters. Gardens can motivate children to try new fruits and vegetables, and kids are eager to taste the “fruits” of their labor. Fruits and vegetables are an important source of vitamins and minerals, provide fiber, color and texture, and may reduce disease risk, but few children or adults eat recommended amounts. Gardening with your kids will get them excited about the plants on their plate.

0329 recipes 2.jpg
0329 recipes 3.jpg
0329 recipes 1.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.