Scott LaFee

We tend to pay more attention to contagious diseases like COVID, tuberculosis and AIDS, which infect tens of millions of people annually and kill millions. But noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) take far more lives each year.

For example, cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases and mental illness, cause nearly three-quarters of deaths worldwide, killing 41 million people annually.

