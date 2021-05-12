May begins with a Romney dawn at 5:12 a.m., sunrise at 6:17 a.m., midday at 1:12 p.m., sunset at 8:08 p.m. and dusk ending at 9:12 p.m., giving 13 hours and 51 minutes of sunlight that day.
The sun shines in front of Aries through May 12, then moving into Taurus for the rest of the month.
You may have wondered what these times mean. Dawn begins when the sun is less than 12 degrees below the eastern horizon. Sunrise is the time when the sun’s disk rises above the horizon in the Romney area.
Your wrist is about 12 degrees across if you stretch out your arm. These times are for a flat horizon. If you live in a hollow, sunrise will be delayed. If you live on a hilltop, sunrise will come earlier.
Midday is when the sun is highest and all shadows point north. As for sunset, this time is when the sun’s disk is 1st below the horizon in the Romney area. If you live in a hollow, the sun will set earlier while those on a hilltop will see the sun disappear later.
Dusk ends when the sun is 12 degrees below the horizon. As dusk ends, you will not be able to read printed materials without added light. The moderately bright stars will be visible as well.
In early May, the bright planet Jupiter and Saturn will be easily seen in the southeastern dawn. On May 3, the half full moon will appear below the planet Saturn.
On the next morning, the moon will be beneath the bright planet Jupiter.
Also in early May, the innermost planets, brilliant Venus and Mercury, will be low in the western dusk. Look within 25 minutes of sunset.
Venus will be setting about 8:45 p.m. with the dimmer planet Mercury setting about 9:20 p.m.
To have a chance to see these 2 planets, you need to have a flat horizon facing West. Binoculars will help for both planets. All through May, these 2 inner planets will appear together, being closest on May 28, when they will be less than a half degree apart. (This is the angular width of the moon.)
By the end of May, Venus will be setting about 10 p.m.
Every May at dusk there is an arch formed by the bright retreating winter stars in the west. Beneath this arch will be 3 planets – Mars in the middle of the arch and highest, but quite modest and the Mercury-Venus pair.
At the end of May, sunrise in Romney will be 5:51 a.m. and sunset at 8:55 p.m., giving you 14 hours and 44 minutes of sunlight that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.