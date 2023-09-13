This week
Sept. 14
Writers Circle 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in writing in any genre is invited. Arts Council Studio 203 in the Brannon Building. For more information, write@hampshirearts.org.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. Romney Fire Hall, 175 S. High St. Open to public, no beekeeping experience needed.
Sept. 16
2023 Cacapon Celebration 11-3. Capon Springs & Farms. Annual get-together and fundraiser for Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust. Lunch, live auction, silent auction and more. Tickets $40.
Levels VFC chicken dinner 3 p.m.
Sept. 17
Romney American Legion Post 91 Breakfast buffet. 9-1.
Sept. 19
HC Democratic Club 7 p.m. Health Dept. building, Augusta. Candidate recruitment event. Guest speaker Tom Lewis will discuss 2024 election. Doors open at 6:30, light refreshments. Call 304-496-7168 for more info.
Capon Valley Ruritans Ruritan Park, Capon River Road in Yellow Spring. More info, call or email Henry Krautwurst at 301-467-1032, henryk248@gmail.com.
Looking ahead
Sept. 20-26
VFW Post 1101 of Romney Sept. 20, 6 p.m. Romney Brew Station, 43 W. Main St. AW Bennett, Commander. .
HC Planning Commission Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Old courthouse (2nd floor courtroom). Open to the public. 304-822-7018.
Capon Bridge Founders Day Sept. 22-23. CB fire dept. grounds. Friday: kicks off 6 p.m. with Rain Crow concert. Saturday: 10 until dark. History, live music, demonstrations and more. Car show, lumberjack completion, cornhole tournament.
Week in, week out
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wardensville Computer Center, 345 E. Main St., Wardensville. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington United Methodist. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Crystal Meth Anonymous – ‘Life After Meth’ 7 p.m. Fridays at the Russ Hedrick Center. 245 N. Charlevoix Pl. in Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. The River House. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 90767 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
Interest groups
Romney farmers market 11-2. Thursdays, May through September, Celebration Park beside Town Hall.
Capon Bridge farmers market 10-2. Saturdays. May through Oct. 28, Bent River Trading Company.
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Wardensville Lions Club 6:30 p.m. 2nd and 4th Wednesdays. Ka-Ka-Pon Restaurant. More info, call Henry Krautwurst 301-467-1032 or henryk248@gmail.com.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat.
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel, aluminum cans, clean and dry plastic bags from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Feed my Sheep food kitchen Romney Nazarene offers meals at 339 Elk Place monthly from 11 a.m. to 1 on the 3rd Saturday of the month at the church, dine in or take out. Meals are free and open to the public. Questions, call Pat at 304-359-4933.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
