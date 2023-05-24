Scott LaFee

Monitoring gastric distress is hard to do and often involves sliding camera-equipped scopes or catheters through the nose to internal places of interest. A new ingestible device may soon hit the market: a camera about the size of a quarter.

In tests on pigs, researchers said it delivered location measurements comparable to an X-ray, but without the obvious gagging. There are already “smart pills” on the market that measure things such as pH, pressure, transit time and temperature along the gastrointestinal tract. The new device works by detecting a magnetic field generated by a coil outside the body. It could, in principle, allow patients to watch something moving through their bodies in three dimensions.

