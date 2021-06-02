The Timber Ridge Christian Church is planning their annual Homecoming/Memorial service on Sunday, June 20. Since this is the day Gov. Justice is set to end most pandemic restrictions. The church will not require mask wearing except for those individuals who have not been immunized. There will be the usual carry-in lunch following morning worship service. The church is asking diners to wear furnished gloves when handling serving tools on the lunch line. There will be no afternoon service.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club is currently planning their annual 4th of July celebration. The celebration is always held on the 4th, which will be on Sunday this year. The main change to activities this year is that they will not be serving a sit-down meal in the dining room. There will be a box lunch available for purchase, consisting of barbecued chicken or pork, potato salad, green beans, roll, dessert and drink. The dining room will be open for seating as well as tables under a tent on the grounds; the club asks that you practice safe seating for dining. There will be the club’s homemade ice cream, an antique tractor and car show, a horseshoe tournament, live music by “Five of a Kind” and an auction at 3 p.m. The club is also planning some activity for the children, possibly a bounce house and face painting.
Happy birthday wishes to Brian Spaid, May 26; Zachary Szelmeczki, June 1; Lloyd Culp, June 7; Carolyn Bland, June 11; Sharon Jenkins, June 14.
Congratulations to Pastor Mike and Lorri who celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 22.
Although the weather was not great, I hope everyone enjoyed their family picnics, barbecues and trips on Memorial Day, and we thank and remember the sacrifices of the veterans on this day.
