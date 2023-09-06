Although last week’s rain was welcomed on so many levels, the grass has continued to turn brown. As our climate changes, we can do our part to slow down this process by reducing, reusing and recycling. There are many things we can do that will impact the environment in a positive way. Let’s protect our planet now and preserve it for future generations.
News From The River House
Friday, Sept. 8, Trivia Night, Theme: 90’s music, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
This is a free event in which teams of 4 compete and share their knowledge regarding trivia. Beverages and snacks are available at the café.
Saturday, Sept. 9, Volunteer Workday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come join the group in sprucing up The River House and grounds. Everyone is invited to participate, and refreshments will be served. Contact Beth Reese to confirm your attendance @ beth.reese218@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sept. 9, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a family friendly, free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, Sept. 9, Spooky Storytelling with the Roving Peregrine Theatre Company, 3-4 p.m. Tickets $10 a person; free for children. This program is for ages 10 and up. Runs about 45 minutes.
Sunday, Sept. 10, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in the discussion about photography. All levels of interest are encouraged to attend. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
Sunday, Sept. 10, Music Makers Recital, 3-5 p.m. All musical enthusiasts are welcome to attend and cheer on these students of The Cat and The Fiddle Music Studio. Featured instruments include fiddle, guitar, banjo, piano and voice. Free, but donations help further the Music Makers Scholarship Program.
Monday, Sept. 11, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10, cash only. Maximum of twelve participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Thursday, Sept. 14, Storytelling Circle, 1-3 p.m. Join BobbyA for an afternoon of old-fashioned story swap. Share your stories, or just come to listen.
Friday, Sept. 15. Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m. Every third Friday, The River House presents the jam hosted by Dakota Karper. The slow jam begins at 6; the regular jam begins at 7:30 p.m. Drinks and snacks are available at the café.
Saturday, Sept. 16, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sunday, Sept. 17, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. The Writer’s Club invites writers of all kinds to come join in the discussion and participate in the monthly assignments. Every other month, a guest speaker is invited to address the group. These meetings are free and open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 18, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10, cash only. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
News From the
Capon Bridge Library
The library would like to extend thanks to everyone who participated in the Todd Giffin Volleyball Tournament.
A time capsule of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital is currently on display in the library. Stop by and review this piece of local history, including an old photograph of the hospital.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, Children’s story time events begin at 11 a.m., Special Guest Kelly on the 13th, Monarch butterfly presentation on the 20th and special guest Kelly on the 27th.
Saturday, Sept. 16, the library will present a program on “Mindful Breathing and Yoga with B” at 10 a.m. This is an event for children ages 6-12. Please bring a towel or yoga mat. Space is limited. Please register by Sept. 15 to reserve a spot.
Every third Tuesday through November, the library will be hosting Angela Brewer, who will conduct a free Educational Seminar regarding Medicare. RSVP by calling 540-336-3838 or let Nancy at the library know. The next scheduled seminar will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m.
Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the book chosen for discussion is “Where’d You Go Bernadette” by Maria Semple.
The library has a poster for sale, “Bridges Spanning Time, The History of Capon Bridge, Vol 1: 1700’s-1933.” The price of the poster is $10. The books are $26 each (Shipped $36). You may prepay now or wait until the end of the year. The book will be published at the end of this year or the beginning of 2024.
A new handmade quilt by Janis Sirbaugh in memory of her brother Steve Whittaker will be available at the Founder’s Day Festival, as well as tickets to purchase Mike Robinson’s books.
New Books: “Her Deadly Game” by Robert Dugoni; “Midsummer Mysteries” by Agatha Christie; “The Wager” by David Grann; “The Bride Wore White” by Amanda Quick; “Yoga Frog” by Mark Chambers; “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown; “Briarhill to Brooklyn” by Jack Bodkin; and “Happy Place” by Emily Henry.
Community Events:
Saturday, Sept. 9, Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Romney WV. This fifth annual Festival has something for everyone, including music, tumbling exhibitions, a puppet show, food, quick draw competition and much more.
Saturday, Sept. 9, 10th annual Freedom Ride to benefit Hampshire County Veterans Foundation. The ride begins in Romney at 8:30 a.m. and ends at Capon Bridge VFD Grounds. $20 singles; $30 doubles. More information can be obtained by calling 540-450-7751 or visiting facebook.com/VeteransAppreciationandFreedomRide.
Saturday, Sept. 9, Veterans Appreciation Festival, CBVFD Grounds, Noon to 6 p.m. Musical guests include Maysville Express, The Keller Family and Tracy Wygal. Enjoy an afternoon of entertainment while honoring our Veterans.
Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Gavin Kline’s Eagle Scout Project, donation chemotherapy care packages drive. Donations can be dropped off at various locations, including Bank of Romney, FNB Bank, Tearcoat Church and Romney Federal Credit Union. Contact Gavin with any questions at gavin.kline@outlook.com.
Saturday, Sept. 16, third annual Bluegrass & Old-time Gospel, Music in the Park, 10 a.m. at Central Hampshire Park. Please bring non-perishable food items or a free-will donation. In addition to music, smoked BBQ chicken, hot dogs, sides, chips and beverages will be available. Presented by Delray Christian Church & JJ’s Restaurant and Deli.
Sept. 16, sixth annual K9s for Warriors Ride. Sponsored by American Legion Post 137. This ride includes breakfast from 9-10:45 a.m. with the ride starting at 11 a.m. $5 donation for breakfast with a $20 registration fee for the ride.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Thursday, Sept. 7 – Ruritan Club Meeting
Friday, Sept. 8 – Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 – FORR Board Meeting, 10-12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11 & 18 – AA meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 12 & 19 – NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Recurring Events:
Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 28. Come Meet the Local Farmers at Bent River Trading Co.
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Second Tuesday of each month, Capon Bridge Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall Building.
Looking Ahead: Friday, Sept. 22 – Saturday, Sept. 23, CB Founder’s Day Festival; Friday hours – 6-8 p.m.; Sat hours 10 a.m. - dusk. Held at CB Fire Dept. Grounds. Free admission.
Featuring a concert by local band Raincrow, living history demonstrations, animal park, silent auction, inflatables for the kids and much more. Additional information can be obtained by visiting their website at www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net.
Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the CB Library, Let’s Get Vaccinated, 1:30–2 p.m. Various vaccines will be offered. Don’t forget to bring your insurance card with you.
