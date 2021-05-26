As we transition into summer and the Covid restrictions are lifted, more opportunities open up to enjoy ourselves in the great outdoors. Some events that were canceled last year are returning this year. Let’s embrace the summer season and attend events that help support our community.
News From The River House: contact them at 304-856-2440, visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Café hours are Thurs. and Fri.: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
Sat. May 29 and June 5, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a weekly activity of free arts and crafts for all ages and abilities.
Sat. May 29, Buffalo Run Concert, 6-8 p.m. They will perform new American music, as well as tunes we know and love. Come out for an evening by the river with musical accompaniment.
Fri. June 4, Outdoor Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. The theme this week is the 1970s. Come join the fun and relive some of those groovy times while competing for River House prizes.
Sat. June 5, Artisans’ Market, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. This is an open-air market featuring local artists and their crafts. Drop by for some free demonstrations as well as opportunities to purchase these one of a kind pieces.
Sat. June 5, Threesound, 7-9 p.m. Appearing for the 1st time, Threesound is a musical group who dabbles in many genres of music including funk, rock and pop to create their own unique style. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience their eclectic musical sound.
Looking Ahead: Sat. June 12, Furnace Mountain Concert, 7-9 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The library is open on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Six patrons are currently allowed in the library at one time.
The library would like to congratulate Linda Riggleman for winning the Mother’s Day Quilt Raffle. In addition, they wish to thank everyone who purchased plants during the plant sale and participated in the silent auction.
Facebook Children’s Story Hour takes place every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The library is selling Volumes 1-5 of “Winchester Tales” by Mike Robinson.
The library pavilion is available for community use. Call to schedule for use on weekends or whenever the library is closed. Donations are welcome.
The library needs the following items: Clorox wipes, hand soap, cleaning supplies, scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper.
New Books: “Sooley” by John Grisham; “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker; “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley; “Before She Was Helen” by Caroline B. Cooney; “Rainbow Crocheted Afghans” by Amanda Perkins and “Surviving Alzheimer’s” by Paula Spencer Scott. Check the new book section for additional new books.
Looking Ahead: Wed. June 16. The Library begins the Children’s Summer Reading Program entitled, “Tales and Tails.” Registration available on their FB page.
The library will be starting up a children’s garden in June. Garden soil donations would be appreciated. This will be an interactive event including the planting and maintenance of flowers and vegetables. Garden supplies are the subject of this month’s library giveaway including seeds and a bucket. Registration and additional details are available on the library FB page.
Sat. June 19, 2-4 p.m. The Friends of the Library will be hosting Community Bingo under the Pavilion during June, July and August. Come out for an afternoon of old time fun which includes baked goods as prizes.
Community Events
Covid-19 vaccination appointments for everyone 16 years and older can be scheduled by calling WV Covid-19 Vaccine Info at 1-833-734-0965. Check the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov, local media, or social media for additional instructions.
Wed. May 26 and June 2, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Thurs. May 27, CB Ruritan Board Meeting, 7 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge.
Sat. May 29, CB Ruritan BBQ Chicken and Yard Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, Capon Bridge.
Mon. May 31 and June 7, 7 p.m., AA Meeting. Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Thurs. June 3, CB Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge.
Tues. June 8, Capon Bridge Town Council Meeting at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall Building.
Looking Ahead: Sat. June 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hampshire Family Frontier Days 2021, Fort Edwards, Capon Bridge. This is a family-friendly event that features local artists displaying and selling their Colonial wares. Lunch for sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In addition, there will be a re-enactment of the Battle of Great Cacapon starting at 1 p.m.
Sat. June 19, 1-5 p.m. Community Picnic hosted by the North River Ruritan Club. Central Hampshire Park (behind the Augusta Fire Dept.) off Route 50. Menu items include pulled pork, BBQ chicken, hot dogs and sides. DJ Jeff provides musical accompaniment from 1-5 p.m. In addition, there will be a bounce house for the kids and games for all ages. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Home Society of WV.
Mon. June 21-Thurs. July 22, 2021. Appalachian Dreaming STREAM CAMP, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wardensville Garden Market. This camp is free, but registration is required through The Market website. Open to youth ages 9-13 with both virtual and on-site hybrid schedules. Registration closes on June 6.
Capon Valley Ruritan 4th of July Celebration. Yellow Springs, WV. Planning in the works including barbequed chicken and pork, antique car show, auction and live music by the band, “Five Alive.”
Sun. July 25– Sat. July 31, Hampshire County Fair, Augusta, WV. Tentative events include tractor pull, mud bog, beauty pageant, livestock sale and live music and perhaps a parade. Stay tuned for additional details in the near future.
Sept. 24-26, Founders Day Festival on the CBVFD grounds. This year’s festival will feature a cornhole tournament, car show, lumberjack competition, apple butter making, a 5k run and much more. Learn more at their website, www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net. Of course, food and crafts will be available each day.
June Celebrations will be listed next time.
