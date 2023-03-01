The Hampshire County Public Library will hold Children’s Story Hour every Friday at 11 a.m.
Themes this month: Turtles, frogs, veggies, penguins and monkeys. Crafts will also be provided to go along with the themes.
March 6, 10 a.m. – Photo club
March 7, 5:30 p.m. – Lego Night – Mini Robots
March 8, 4 p.m. – Board meeting
March 9, 5:30 p.m. Snuggle & Read. We will be reading “Hooray for St. Patrick’s Day” and “There was an Old Woman who Swallowed a Clover.” We will be doing a shamrock scavenger hunt and playing a freeze game.
March 10, 5-7:30 p.m. – Hampshire County Arts Council’s art reception
March 11, 11 a.m. – S.T.R.E.A.M. We will be having a St. Patrick’s-themed STREAM club meeting including making our own homemade spectroscope (bringing light refraction to life), doing a rainbow paper towel experiment and making a St. Patrick snake catcher.
March 13-18 scavenger hunt – you will be looking for shamrocks and pots of gold throughout the library.
Monthlong programs
Beanstack: Banned books challenge for all ages. We will have a list of banned books at the front desk.
Makerspace: We will have supplies on our cart for patrons to make fabric wreaths to celebrate National Craft Month. If anyone has any small wreaths or fabric with green in them to donate, we would appreciate it.
Knitters: Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Passive program: Reading challenge – read a book about something that takes place in each of the 50 states.
Library displays – the displays will include International Woman’s History Month and Saint Patrick’s Day.
