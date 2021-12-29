It’s almost the New Year, and HCPL is refreshed and ready for 2022. Our elevator is back up and running, and our downstairs restrooms have been converted to a spacious family room. The children’s and young adult sections have been remodeled, reorganized and restocked. Meanwhile, the adult nonfiction section has received a new, comfortable seating area for those patrons who would like a quiet space to read or use their laptops.
For our patrons who enjoy streaming services, we’ve also got a bunch of fresh, new titles for you to check out. Hoopla is replacing Kanopy as our source for digital content. With hoopla, your library card gives you instant access to over 950,000 movies, TV shows, music albums, graphic novels, books and more. You can stream content on your mobile device or download titles to watch later. Sign up with your email address and install the hoopla digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, or Roku for 10 free checkouts a month.
January is Hobby and Creativity Month. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to get creative with us next year. Keep an eye on our Facebook page and website for the latest activities and programs. Whether it’s youth activities, STEM experiments, games, art displays or author events, there’s always something going on at the library.
Needing to expand your collection of reading material? There will be a book sale from Jan. 10 to 15. One paperback for 50 cents, $1 per hardcover title, one box of books for $5 and $1 for each DVD.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Jan. 1 – Closed.
Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m. – Friends of the Library Meeting.
Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m. – LEGO Night. See what you can build with 23 blocks and find out how much your structure can hold.
Jan. 8, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Experiment/Craft. Make a volcano and watch it erupt.
Jan. 10 to 15 – Book Sale.
Jan. 11, 1:30 p.m. – Book Club will be meeting to discuss Louise Erdrich’s “The Night Watchman.”
Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft. Build a snowman.
Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m. – Youth Night. Show off your talents at a talent show.
